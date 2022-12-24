Read full article on original website
Patti Huser, 73
Patti Huser, 73, of Greensburg passed away on December 27, 2022 with her family by her side – confused, heartbroken, and at peace, if all those things can be felt at the same time. She was born in Greensburg, Indiana on April 25, 1949 as the perfect second child to Bob and Elvera Shaw, who have preceded her in death (and apparently actually named her Donna Marie but that’s a story for another day!)
Water issues plague Central Indiana community
– It will be a Christmas the residents of a Morgan County community would like to forget. A large water main break is to blame for people in Morgantown being without water since Christmas Eve. Residents who have been affected say the stress of not having water readily available, plus...
Shirley Helen Niese, 69
Shirley Helen (Weisbach) Niese, age 69 of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Born September 11, 1953, in Greensburg, Indiana, she is the daughter of John and Eleanor (Koetter) Weisbach. Shirley married her childhood best friend, William Niese, on July 27, 1974. Shirley had...
Viola Ruth Minning
Viola Ruth (Hart) Minning, 87 of New Point, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Born on the family homestead farm south of New Point in Decatur County, Indiana on October 26, 1935 to Marshall and Edith (Cook) Hart, she was the third of six children. Viola graduated from New Point High School in 1953 as class valedictorian and won several medals in state English and typing contests. She won the county spelling bee and the Voice of Democracy contest and was a member of the county champion girls’ volleyball team.
Lemon retires after 38 years at Friendship State Bank
Versailles, IN — After 38 years, a productive local banking career has come to an end. Tracy Lemon has retired from the Friendship State Bank after serving as a lender at the Dillsboro, Friendship, and Cross Plains branches before settling in at the Versailles location. Lemon’s banking career included...
Leona June Peters, 89
Leona June Peters, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. She was born on July 8, 1933 in Decatur County, the daughter of George L. and Edna L. (Stewart) Schwier. She was a 1951 graduate of New Point High School. She was a homemaker...
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Brayden Michael Watson, 21, Batesville
Brayden Michael Watson, age 21, of Batesville, Indiana died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his residence in Batesville, Indiana. Born May 10, 2001 in Oxford, Ohio, he was the son of Brandon Watson & Sara (Beneker) Gregory. Brayden graduated from Franklin County High School with the class of 2019. Brayden had big dreams of owning his own restaurant and bar one day. He loved reading, listening to music, and spending time with his friends and family. He was currently employed at Pizza Haus in Batesville, Indiana.
Howard L. McAbee
Howard L. McAbee, 74, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born January 12, 1948, in Steubenville, OH, son of the late George McAbee and Vivian (Wetzel) McAbee. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He worked as an Electronic...
REID PURCHASES CARVER'S; REFUTES DEMOLITION CLAIM
(Richmond, IN)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and the Point News reported that Carver’s is closing and is being sold. Later in the day Tuesday, Reid Health confirmed that it is the purchaser. A Reid spokesperson said that Reid recently learned that the owner of Carver’s planned to close the restaurant and expressed interest in selling the property. After discussing options with the owner, Reid chose to purchase the property due to its proximity to Reid’s main campus on Chester Boulevard. Reid has no immediate plans for the property. Reid also disputed a claim made by the company that is conducting an equipment auction that the building would be demolished. Reid indicated that decision has not been made. New Year’s Day will be the last for Carver’s. Reid Health’s purchase of the Carver’s Restaurant building on Chester Boulevard in Richmond is the latest in series of real estate purchases by the healthcare organization. Here’s a look at some of the larger purchases: In late 2018, Reid bought the former home of County Market in Richmond for $1.75 million. That building is now the home of the PACE Center. Reid then purchased the former Alco building in Cambridge City for $1.05 million. In late 2019, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Eaton for $1.5 million. That building remains vacant. Then, a year ago, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Connersville. Terms of the Carver's purchase were not disclosed.
Eugene F. Andrews, age 86, of Sunman
Eugene F. Andrews, age 86 of Sunman passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born March 21, 1936, in Brookville a son to Norman Andrews. Eugene attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Sunman High School. At the age of 17 he joined The United States Army serving most of his term in Japan. In September 1961 he married the love of his life Doris Ritchie in Carrollton, KY. Eugene worked for several years at Shinley Distellery until they sold. He then worked for Indiana Department of Transportation-Penntown, up to his retirement.
Kyle Dennis Lecher, 49
Kyle Dennis Lecher, 49, Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born, September 5, 1973 in Greensburg, Indiana, he was the son of Dennis John and Gayla Ann (Moenter) Lecher. Kyle was a member of the Greensburg High School “Class...
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
Shirley Dimple Dean, 86
Shirley Dimple Dean, 86, of Greensburg passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1936 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Ralph Runion and Dorothy Briscoe Horath. Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Decatur High School and a 1990 graduate from Aristotle College. She worked at a secretary, bookkeeper, and medical secretary for many years for different companies and retired in 1999. On November 23, 1999 she married Gerald R. Dean. Shirley was a member of the New Point Christian Church, the Greensburg Eagles Auxiliary and the Milan American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting.
Two EC FFA welders move on to state competition
St. Leon, IN — East Central High School FFA members recently competed in the District 12 FFA Welding Career Development Event at Ivy Tech Community College in Madison. Lloyd Darringer and Isaac Hartman (pictured) represented the chapter in the Beginner Division for freshmen and sophomores. Each student in the...
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
Jarrold L. Ochs
Jarrold Lee “Jerry” Ochs, 71, of Moores Hill, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born July 25, 1951, in Batesville, IN, son of the late Lloyd Ochs and Margie (Hastings) Ochs. Jerry served his country as a member of the United States Army. He worked...
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
CARVER'S SET FOR CLOSING, DEMOLITION
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond restaurant appears to be headed for demolition. According to a company called Commercial Liquidators of America, Carver’s on Chester Boulevard has been sold and is set for demolition. It is indicating that all of the building’s equipment and fixtures will go up for auction beginning a week from today. Carver’s had been recently remodeled. Carver’s on Tuesday morning was stating on its Facebook page that it will remain open through New Year’s Day. There is no official word yet on why the closing is occurring or what organization is purchasing the property.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
