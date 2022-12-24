Read full article on original website
Related
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA working through backlog of nursing home investigations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
cbs2iowa.com
335 deaths on Iowa roads in 2022 - Iowa State Patrol talks better driving in 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation says roads were a little safer this year compared to last year, but still far deadlier than they'd hoped for. With just three days to go in 2022, 335 people have died on Iowa roads this year. That's down from 348 last year but still five more than the five-year average. The DOT is teaming up with the Iowa State Patrol for the "What Drives You" Campaign hoping Iowans will make better decisions behind the wheel to reduce the number of deadly crashes.
kiwaradio.com
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Iowa DNR Reports Chronic Wasting Disease Numbers; Additional Deer Season in January
According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, any counties with unsold antlerless deer tags on January 10th, 2023, will be open for the excess tag January antlerless-only season. The season runs from January 11th to the 22nd. These tags go on sale January 10th and due to the compressed timeline, they will not be available for online purchase.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
I Tried A 5 Month Old Beer That Was Left In A Car In Iowa [WATCH]
As the great Socrates once said, "the only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." Or what about this random quote I found on the internet about trying something new "never be afraid to try something new because life gets boring." I tried combining knowing nothing, trying something new, and trying something 5 months old, all at the same time.
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance’: Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has […]
Flu Cases On The Rise Across Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Human Services is reporting overall flu activity in the state as high as cases continue to rise. According to the most recent report, 355 Iowans were hospitalized for the flu – up from 235 the week before. H-H-S also says there have been 21 deaths related to the flu, eight more than the previous week. Over seven percent of Iowa students are out of school with flu symptoms as well.
cbs2iowa.com
AG Tom Miller announces $5 million agreement with JUUL Labs over advertising to Iowa youth
Des Moines — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached an agreement with JUUL Labs Inc. requiring a payment of $5 million over four years and a revamp of its targeted advertising to resolve potential violations of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The settlement will also provide resources...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
KWQC
MercyOne announces more than 6,600 births in 2022 and top baby names
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne hospitals across the state of Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births in 2022, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took the top spot for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, and Liam, Noah, and Oliver for the top boy names.
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
Documented COVID cases plummet in Iowa
Iowa's COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.
kiwaradio.com
Resolving To Lose Weight In 2023? It’ll Take A Serious Commitment
Statewide, Iowa — As 2023 looms, the experts say about eight in ten New Year’s resolutions are broken by the second week in February. One popular vow that’ll be made on Saturday night is to lose weight. Nutritionist Heather Rasmussen says for Iowans who are positively committed to eating right and getting off the couch, they can absolutely get on course to better health.
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
kiwaradio.com
Paddlefish Licenses Now On Sale
Statewide Iowa — Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefishing licenses are on sale through January 7th. The season starts February 1st and runs through April 30th...
Comments / 2