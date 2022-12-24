ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, who remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie

A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax "swatting" calls in Port St. Lucie, police said. Investigators said that police in November responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Marshfield Court on three different occasions for 911 calls. The calls reported there were violent crimes involving...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
wflx.com

24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores

Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island. A 33-foot boat carrying 24 Haitian migrants came ashore Tuesday morning on the beach behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe in Palm Beach Shores, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays

A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jensen Beach snarled traffic on U.S. 1 for much of Monday. The wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said a 2017 Infiniti Q60, driven by a 22-year-old Port St....
JENSEN BEACH, FL

