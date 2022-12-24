Read full article on original website
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, who remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach officer remains in jail
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail. John Marshall, 22, appeared in bond court Tuesday in handcuffs and a blue prison uniform after being involved in a violent car crash that was caught on home surveillance cameras.
Police: Mother tried strangling daughter, 3, before fatally stabbing her
A South Florida mother tried to strangle her 3-year-old daughter before fatally stabbing her instead, police said. Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call. According to a North...
Lake Worth man arrested after fleeing officer, running him over
(WSVN) - A police officer is in recovery after a violent police pursuit in Palm Beach County. North Palm Beach police said one of their officers was hit by a driver during a traffic stop, Sunday night. After that officer was hit, John Perrault said the driver took out his...
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live
A 70-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike one year ago. Bryce Graham, the event organizer and a friend of the family of Stanley Davis III, identified the hit-and-run...
Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie
A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax "swatting" calls in Port St. Lucie, police said. Investigators said that police in November responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Marshfield Court on three different occasions for 911 calls. The calls reported there were violent crimes involving...
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later.
Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
24 Haitian migrants in custody after 'smuggling event' in Palm Beach Shores
Two dozen Haitian migrants were taken into federal custody after the boat in which they were traveling came ashore behind a Marriott Vacation Club on Singer Island. A 33-foot boat carrying 24 Haitian migrants came ashore Tuesday morning on the beach behind Marriott's Ocean Pointe in Palm Beach Shores, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
Broward County could drop Sheriff as 911 operator as soon as January, county memos say
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has until midnight on Dec. 31 to agree to continue running the area's 911 emergency communication system — or the county will find someone else to do it, officials say. The county's system — and who is in charge of it — has been the...
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
Deadly crash on US 1 in Jensen Beach causes heavy traffic delays
A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jensen Beach snarled traffic on U.S. 1 for much of Monday. The wreck happened at 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 1 near the intersection with Northwest Eugenia Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said a 2017 Infiniti Q60, driven by a 22-year-old Port St....
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
