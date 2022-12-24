ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player grades: SGA's career-high 44 points not enough to complete comeback in 128-125 OT loss to Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder were unable to complete the 21-point comeback win against the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, falling 128-125 in overtime.

As has been the story all season, the Thunder used a strong third quarter to make a run and force the Pelicans to earn a win. It was quite evident to see why the Thunder have the best third-quarter net rating at 13.8. They outscored the Pelicans, 31-16, in the 12-minute period.

The Thunder had an opportunity to win with 25.1 seconds left in the tied game. Tre Mann, who recently returned from a dominating two-game trip at the G League, had a chance to end his adventurous three days with a game-winner.

Mann totaled 75 points during two G League games the two nights prior. The hope was the assignment would provide a quick confidence boost for a struggling Mann.

Mann drained the entire 25 seconds and missed a driving layup.

Although Mann missed, the Thunder were comfortable with him taking the shot.

“I could’ve fought harder late in the clock to go get it, but with that being said, I trusted Tre for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I trust his one-on-one game.”

To the Pelicans’ credit, the final play was designed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a career-high 44 points. Instead, they did a great job denying Gilgeous-Alexander the ball, and Mann had to take the final shot.

The Pelicans won in overtime thanks to a 15-8 barrage to start the five-minute period.

Without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the rest of the Pelicans roster stepped up.

Seven of the 10 who played for the Pelicans scored double-digit points. Trey Murphy III led the way with 23 points, and Jaxson Hayes had 21. Both played huge roles in overtime: They combined to score 10 of the Pelicans’ 16 points. C.J. McCollum recorded 17 points and 11 assists for a double-double.

Let’s take a look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0rOd_0jtGlSbw00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was finally able to surpass 42 points in a game. He scored a career-high 44 points on 17-of-29 shooting and went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Gilgeeous-Alexander did most of his damage inside of the point, but he also went 3-of-4 from 3. His last miss was a heave at the end of overtime that rimmed out. If he had made it, the game would’ve been extended another five minutes.

Before Friday night, Gilgeous-Alexander had scored 42 points three times in his career. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make high-efficient scoring games look mundane as he builds his All-Star bid. Gilgeous-Alexander was fantastic on Friday, and it’s just a shame it came in a losing effort.

Josh Giddey: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W82Fn_0jtGlSbw00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when Josh Giddey was sat during crucial moments in the fourth quarter of close games earlier this season?

That feels like a distant memory. Giddey has done a phenomenal job turning his season around and adjusting to other teams’ adjustments to him.

Giddey finished with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds along with six assists.

In nine December games, Giddey is averaging 15.8 points on 50% shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Stellar numbers for the second-year guard.

Aleksej Pokusevski: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbI68_0jtGlSbw00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting an injured eye, Aleksej Pokusevski had one of his best shooting games of the season.

Pokusevski finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and went 3-of-5 from 3. Pokusevski also added six rebounds, four steals and three assists to beef up his stat line.

The 17 points tied a season high for Pokusevski.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, Pokusevski had the best night for the Thunder. That is even more impressive considering he was in foul trouble for most of the night and finished with five fouls.

Jalen Williams: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLW5d_0jtGlSbw00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Based on his recent standards, Jalen Williams had a decent game.

He is slowly becoming a fixture in the Thunder starting lineup. Williams finished with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists.

To start the second half, Williams was on the bench and Lindy Waters III was in his spot with the rest of the starters.

This has been a popular move by Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault this season — where he starts the second half with someone different for certain guys.

