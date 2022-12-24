Read full article on original website
Northampton County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni to run for re-election, promote Broadband
Northampton County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni will seek a second four-year term, and lists promoting high-speed Internet access among his goals. "We are now in the Technology Age of the remote workers and virtual learning," Giovanni said in an email statement. "This is expanding rapidly." He advocates for expanding Broadband Internet to all rural and urban areas in the county.
Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima and...
Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements
JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state's Medicaid program doesn't reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
More than 1,200 McCool Junction tax statements corrected after miscalculation
YORK – More than 1,200 tax statements mailed out to property owners in the McCool Junction Public Schools district had to be corrected this month. The correction should come as a relief to taxpayers. The error centered on the school district's bond fund levy amount, which was stated to...
North Carolina ranks 30th in national health rankings
(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states in the America’s Health Rankings Report released by the United Health Foundation this month. The report, the longest-running annual assessment of the nation’s health on a state-by-state basis, aims to draw attention to public health issues by providing relevant information policymakers can use to implement changes.
Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by...
Crews respond to car fire in Bushkill Twp.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road - or Route 512 - at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. That section of Route 512 remained closed Wednesday night. The call came in just...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Beginning January 1, a new Missouri law is scheduled to take effect that would make sleeping on state land a crime. Anyone who sleeps, camps, or sets up long-term shelters on state-owned land could get a Class C misdemeanor. The regulation will impact the state’s homeless population. It also requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and allows the Missouri attorney general to sue those who don't. If they don’t follow the ban, they could lose state and federal funding for housing and homelessness efforts. The law also restricts some federal and state funds from being used to build affordable housing. Those dollars would instead be used to construct temporary camps that help with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
Legislation to restrict abortion in Nebraska expected but details remain up in the air
Proposals to further restrict abortion will likely be back on the table when the Nebraska Legislature convenes in January, but the specific details of the legislation remain up in the air. Republicans tried and failed to strengthen Nebraska’s abortion restrictions multiple times this year, and with each failure, leading lawmakers...
Enrollment down 14% at Louisiana's community colleges despite increased spending
(The Center Square) — Enrollment in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System declined to the lowest level in 14 years, while state appropriations increased to a decade-high peak in 2022, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the community college system...
Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees
(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest...
Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record
DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day
Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park. The guided hikes are...
Tennessee Valley Authority apologizes for rolling blackouts, vows investigation
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Valley Authority apologized Wednesday for its power issues over the weekend, saying it was the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that it had to institute temporary blackouts. With much of Tennessee seeing low temperatures over the weekend, TVA had power issues...
Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to...
