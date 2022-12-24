Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Sports Director
The most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented Sports Reporter/Sports Anchor to contribute to our positive newsroom culture. WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
WAND TV
Meteorologist
Do you love active weather? Then WAND-TV is looking for you. The most watched station in Central Illinois is seeking a competitive, high-energy, creative and dedicated meteorologist to continue to elevate our weather brand. The perfect candidate will be a hardworking team player who can work under pressure and still...
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
WAND TV
National Guard unit returns home to Normal after deployment in Djibouti
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A unit of Illinois Army National Guard soldiers was able to return home in time for the holidays. Around 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade were deployed in Djibouti, a small African county bordered by Somalia and Ethiopia.
WAND TV
Fire suppression line breaks at Paris High School causing damage
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - On Christmas Day, a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School, causing significant damage to the building. The line broke and flooded the school with water, causing damage to flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. People were able to be there within 30 minutes of...
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
WAND TV
Decatur Fire Department called out for garage fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Christmas Eve morning. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. The fire was extending to the back of the...
WAND TV
Atwood woman still missing
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old woman who has been missing since December 22, has still not been found. Fennessy is 4 ft. 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat. Police said she may be suffering from a mental health issue.
WAND TV
Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incidents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday, including 15+ water main breaks and over 100 meters or pipes burst at customers’ homes during the recent cold snap.
WAND TV
Law enforcement advises extra caution when driving on NYE
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. Sergeant Scott Flannery with the Macon County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for impaired drivers throughout the weekend, not just on New Year's Eve. He is concerned that with warmer weather and families gathering, more drivers will be driving impaired.
WAND TV
City crews continue to battle water-related emergencies after services are delayed
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - After below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills, some Decatur residents are experiencing a delay in water services. The City of Decatur notified residents with the following statement:. "Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent...
