Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
ComicBook
James Cameron Teases Bad News for Future Avatar Sequels
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit Avatar, and it is an absolute hit. Avatar: The Way of Water has already won big with critics and fans alike getting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. It's also making bank at the box office, as it recently crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it looks like the third film might be safe after director James Cameron's recent comments. Cameron has been in high spirits during the press run for The Way of Water, but now it seems that he may have hinted at some possible bad news for the future of the franchise. During a recent interview with The Wrap, the director revealed that the Avatar sequels may be released a lot slower than fans expected.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the stars portraying the Na’vi in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water brings back some of the Na’vi we met in the first epic film by James Cameron, and also introduces us to some new blue faces. The long, long-awaited sequel returns audiences to the fantastic world of Pandora and the struggles between the Na’vi and the human colonizers with the raging feud now taking to the oceans.
Collider
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
ComicBook
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige accused of trying to shove ‘Eternals’ down everyone’s throats like The Rock did with ‘Black Adam’
Not everything relating to the world of superhero cinema needs to become a Marvel vs. DC debate, but that’s typically what happens anyway. Today’s edition feels like a stretch, though, with unfounded rumors serving as the basis for an accusation claiming Kevin Feige is trying to force everyone to like Eternals in a similar fashion to Dwayne Johnson’s ultimately failed attempts to change the hierarchy of power with Black Adam.
NME
When is ‘The Witcher’ season 3 on Netflix?
Henry Cavil stars as Geralt Of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, which is based on a successful series of books and video games. The first season of The Witcher premiered at the end of 2019 and introduced the world to Geralt Of Rivia, a magically super-powered monster hunter known as a Witcher, alongside Anya Chalotra’s sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes more money in its first 10 days than the original film, suggesting the sequel has 'staying power'
James Cameron's sequel to Avatar remained at the top of the box office on its second weekend, dispelling fears after a disappointing opening.
AOL Corp
'Django Unchained' at 10: Jamie Foxx says he 'understood the text' of Quentin Tarantino's N-word-laden script
If there’s one takeaway from talking to Jamie Foxx about making Django Unchained — the Oscar-winning revisionist Western that opened 10 years ago, on Dec. 25, 2012 — it’s that the actor really, really, really loved working with writer-director Quentin Tarantino. “Working with Quentin Tarantino is...
ComicBook
Why Blue Beetle is Now DC Studios' Most Important Movie
Blue Beetle might have been initially conceived as a much smaller project before, but the last few months have now suddenly made it the most important movie in DC Studios' future slate. It's been a wild end to 2022 for fans of DC Universe's slate of feature film projects as not only have some of them gone through massive changes as the result of new co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safra wanting to start their work with a clean slate, but some of the films in the former pipeline had been outright canceled. But it's been a different case for Blue Beetle.
ComicBook
Charlize Theron Shares Surprising Detail About Filming Mad Max: Fury Road
Mad Max: Fury Road might be among the most beloved films of the 21st century, spinning a post-apocalyptic tale at an often-literal breakneck speed. While the film was set in a desert world — a world that is set to be explored further in the forthcoming Mad Max: Furiosa prequel film — a new comment from one of the film's stars casts a new light on the whole ordeal. During a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, original Furiosa actress Charlize Theron revealed that members of the cast and crew actually contracted hypothermia from how cold it was on set.
ComicBook
M3GAN Producer Addresses Whether We'll Get a Sequel
Blumhouse Productions is getting ready to release horror's next big doll movie with M3gan and the future of the franchise is already being discussed in the press. First, the Director of M3Gan Gerard Johnstone discussed the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. Now it seems that one of the producers of the film is already discussing the idea of a sequel. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Blum answered whether or not M3gan sequel talks are happening.
ComicBook
The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Male Character
It's that time of year again when the ComicBook.com staff votes on their favorite movies, shows, comics, games, and more from the year. 2022 was a big one, but each category can only have one winner. This year, the ComicBook team voted on the Best Male Character of 2022, and there was some stiff competition. The contenders were Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the role played by Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. This marked the first time in 36 years that Cruise took on the part. Another contender was Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, a role Benedict Cumberbatch played yet again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch made his debut as the character back in 2016 and has appeared in multiple MCU films ever since. Our list of nominees also featured Teth Adam/Black Adam, the DC character Dwayne Johnson waited 15 years to play in Black Adam. The line-up also included Nick Cage, the role Nicolas Cage was quite literally born to play in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and finally, Bruce Wayne/Batman, the iconic hero that Robert Pattinson portrayed in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Reveals He Shot 'Avatar 3' and '4' Early To Avoid Ageing Issue of Characters
Only just a second week into its premiere, the sequel to Avatar, has been a major success at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water has currently brought in $2.9 billion USD globally, a strong second week to start of the holiday season. While the second film has only...
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
ComicBook
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
