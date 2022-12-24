Otto inks to play with Florida State

As Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes best put it, Andre Otto destroyed the narrative that you can’t get recruited in Key West, as the Conchs senior lineman had roughly 25 legitimate offers to play at the college level next season, including the five that were still on option on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during the early signing period for the NCAA.

“It’s a big deal for Andre, it’s a big deal for Key West High School, it’s a big deal for Key West football as he is now the fifth offensive lineman we have had the privilege to send to a Division-I school to play, so there’s a bit of a tradition there,” said Hughes. “Obviously, those schools [on the board] had a great interest in him and 15 to 18 more all had a great interest in him. Throughout the recruiting process, they just kept asking, is he for real? That’s because he did it the right way, with great grades, and a great character, and he just followed the process. It shows future Conchs that if you work hard in the classroom and work hard on the practice field, good things are going to come.”

The final five schools that remained on the big screen in the Key West High auditorium behind Otto on Wednesday were Princeton, Stanford, Penn State, Syracuse and Florida State. The 6-foot-5 lineman, who is also an avid film student, started a video that one by one had each of the first four schools’ logos burn away, leaving just Florida State. At that point, Otto, instead of the traditional donning of a cap, stood up and had football and wrestling teammate Ralph Richie come from behind the curtain to rip away his big T-shirt to expose the garnet and gold of the Seminoles, which drew a “Go ’Noles” chant from the crowd.

“It’s been a great pleasure watching him grow into the fine young man he is,” said Perkins. “He has been an excellent role model here at Key West High, not just on the field but also in the classroom. He also has represented Key West in New York City with his film.”

Part of the reason for choosing Florida State, according to Otto, was the fact there is a highly-credited College of Motion Picture Arts school on the campus. He furthered that he never considered any of the institutions based on the staff but rather on the feel of the team and school environment.

“I’ve always followed my gut and my gut just told me FSU was right,” said Otto.” I feel like they just showed me the most love out of all the colleges, and they have an amazing film school and football team at the same time, and I loved the energy of the football team. Of course, I’m grateful for all the schools that offered, but FSU just felt right.”

Otto will now join the ranks of 2021 Key West High graduate Patrick Barnett, who attends the University of Central Florida, and 2022 Conch graduate Max Ryan, who went to Mississippi State, as current Division-I NCAA linemen from the Southernmost Continental City.

“We have a lot of athletes who you know have the opportunity to be special and everybody expected that from Andre, but he wanted it more than we wanted it for him,” said Jimenez. “He was willing to take any advice he was given, he gives everything you can ask for as a player, he works hard at everything he does and that’s what set him apart from everything else, but most of all its his heart. He’s just a great person, and we are really proud of him.”

Now that the recruiting process is completed for Otto, he will focus on cutting weight as he attempts to repeat as an FHSAA State Finalist in wrestling, before heading off to Tallahassee in the summer.

“His freshman year, I was his history teacher, so I got to see him in the classroom, which was exciting to me because he brought life to my classroom,” said Key West Athletic Justin Martin. “Then as I progressed to the athletic director role, I got to see him progress as an athlete as well. His leadership is incredible to his teammates, his drive and his work ethic have gotten him to where he wants to go.”

