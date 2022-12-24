ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Trump releases video rant branding January 6 Committee findings a 'monstrous lie'

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former President Donald Trump has released a five minute video in which he rambles on how the January 6 Committee findings were a 'monstrous lie'.

The video, which was posted to his Truth Social platform on Friday night sees Trump refusing the reports findings that he was ultimately responsible for the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

'The unselect committee did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in anyway intended or wanted violence at our capitol,' Trump said. 'The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie.

'There was no insurrection and there was not going to be an insurrection. It was made up by these sick people,' Trump stated adding how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Washington D.C. Mayor refused to honor Trump's request for up to 20,000 National Guard troops to be posted on the streets around the Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VEve_0jtGhKeW00

Trump went on to downplay the events of that day and addressed some of the conspiracy theories that have emerged in the time since including how the doors to the Capitol were 'flung open for people to walk in' and that 'federal informants' played a role in the violence.

'The events of January 6th were not an insurrection,' Trump insisted. 'They were a protest that got tragically out of control and which the left has been weaponizing ever since.

'The committee cut the part of my speech out where I encouraged protestors to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically, but nobody ever says that,' Trump bemoaned.

During the video, Trump defended his actions of January 6, 2021 arguing against the select committee's conclusion that he did not respond to the riot for 187 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBADX_0jtGhKeW00

Trump argued that be issued two tweets urging 'peace and respect' within 25 minutes of the Capitol being breached together with a follow-up statement half an hour later.

'I told protestors to go home with peace and respect,' Trump insisted.

But the report details how 'neither of these tweets had any appreciable impact on the violent rioters.'

'Neither the 2:38pm nor the 3:13pm tweets made any difference,' the report found.

Trump also repeated his claim that he had 'urged the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops' before the riot 'to keep the event safe.'

Such a claim has been directly refuted by the committee in the executive report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6zYL_0jtGhKeW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ed3PO_0jtGhKeW00

'The select committee found no evidence of this. In fact, President Trump's own acting secretary of defense Chistopher Miller directly refuted this when he testified under oath,' the report said.

The former president also denied a story that was revealed during the committee hearings how Trump 'lunged for the steering wheel' of his presidential limo.

Blaming the committee Trump stated: 'They pushed an absurd and discredited story where I supposedly lunged for the steering wheel in an attempt to commandeer a presidential limo and they believe that story. Nobody believes that story!' he said.

Trump also continued to push the false claim that the election was stolen noting how the topic was not mentioned by the panel.

'The election was a corrupt disaster,' he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEuNl_0jtGhKeW00

On Thursday, the 845-page document by the committee was released detailing the findings of the panel's 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material.

The committee found a 'multi-part conspiracy' orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat.

The report traces Trump's lies about widespread election fraud to conversations with some of his allies ahead of Election Day, evidence that his plan was 'premeditated,' the committee says.

After he carried out that plan by questioning the legitimate results on election night — 'Frankly, we did win this election,' he told the TV cameras — he purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud.

Many of Trump's White House advisers told him the lies were not true, according to multiple committee interviews, and his campaign lost a series of lawsuits challenging the results. But the former president did not waver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsGgW_0jtGhKeW00

'Donald Trump was no passive consumer of these lies,' the committee wrote. 'He actively propagated them.'

The false claims 'provoked his supporters to violence on January 6th,' the committee wrote. Trump summoned them to Washington and instructed them in a fiery speech to march to the Capitol even though some 'were angry and some were armed.'

And after the violence started, Trump waited hours to tell them to stop. That was a 'dereliction of duty,' the committee said.

On Friday evening, the House select committee released a new trove of witness deposition transcripts

The testimony from several high-profile witnesses included Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, former Attorney General Bill Bar, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Testimony from former President Donald Trump's daughter, who served as an adviser to him in the White detailed the efforts she made with her father the day of the riot to condemn the violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDVX9_0jtGhKeW00

Often, her efforts were at the request of other White House staffers, and in once instance, Senator Susan Collins, who called the first daughter to urge her father to do more.

Ivanka also told investigators how she was 'saddened' by an Oval Office phone call she overheard in which her father tried unsuccessfully to convince Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn their election loss.

Ivanka said it was a 'pretty heated phone conversation' about Pence's role in the electoral vote certification in the Senate.

'There appeared to be a discussion over what the Vice President's rights were in his position and obligations in his position presiding over the Senate,' Ivanka told the committee.

'It was a different tone that I had heard him take with the Vice President before,' she said. 'It saddened me to see them having a disagreement. They had been very consistently on the same page.'

Comments / 98

Martin VanBuren
5d ago

"Come to Washington on Jan 6,2020 it was be wild." What do you think he meant by it? Was he going to serve tea and finger sandwiches in the rose? Don't forget to send your hard earned money to him!! 😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply(9)
78
kareem abdussalam
4d ago

so all the peaceful protest that was of color that he had tear gased just so he could walk across the street for nothing other than to poke out his chest he called rioters this guy is the devils best friend

Reply(1)
39
Jennifer Opacki
4d ago

This is exactly WHY you will never be President again! The rest of your life you review in your mind why you never manned up? Why people believing you are now In jail! They manned up, why can't you?

Reply(3)
55
 

