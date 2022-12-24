Read full article on original website
Louisiana audit reveals issues with town of Roseland's finances
(The Center Square) — The Town of Roseland struggled with financial duties, utility billing, bond requirements and traffic citations during the pandemic, an audit of the town's 2020 finances shows. An independent audit of Roseland's financial statements and activities recently released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor uncovered many issues for the year ending December 31, 2020, with several tied to the pandemic's impact on the town's small staff. Auditors found...
A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head
Wind and solar technologies often dominate the conversation on curbing the high cost of fossil fuels and their detrimental greenhouse gas emissions. Another less prominent and far simpler application could have a significant impact on the energy and climate crises. The potential solution, almost as old as time itself, is used instinctually by animals and […] The post A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Refunds coming to Entergy customers over long-running fights involving troubled Grand Gulf plant
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years. The Federal Energy...
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis
Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Recall leader: Mail-in campaign working
Two months remain until the deadline for recall organizers to gain the more than 53,000 signatures they need. One organizer says their mailed petition drive is putting them closer to their goal.
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a new scam. According to TPSO, scammers are posing as the U.S. Postal Service and are sending people text messages. Authorities said the messages claim that a package has the wrong address at...
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
Tangipahoa water company expects to have system back to full capacity soon
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Since the Friday before Christmas, he's had to collect water from a lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market
Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
Convicted killer who was mistakenly freed from La. jail recaptured in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc — a convicted killer from Ascension Parish — was captured Wednesday morning in New Orleans, nearly a month after a series of errors led to his release from state custody. U.S. Marshals had chased LeBlanc into Texas and back before nabbing...
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Baton Rouge store worker fired after video shows water poured on homeless person
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling and title of Laramie Griffin, founder of Evolve Louisiana. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Community activists and a store owner addressed a video circulating online showing water being tossed on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store on the morning of […]
Tech firm Excella plans New Orleans hub with 150 jobs
An information technology company has picked New Orleans for its newest hub location and plans to hire 150 new employees over the next five years, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration. Excella, a 20-year-old company based in Arlington, Virginia, specializes in artificial intelligence and modernizing IT systems, according...
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
