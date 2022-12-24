Read full article on original website
Jerry Louis
4d ago
so they want us to give all our gun rights away because of something that happened 7-8 years ago now, hmm there's always going to be crazy people I'd rather have a gun to defend myself against crazy people then not have one
Reply
2
Mimi OfEight
4d ago
If anyone thinks M114 will deter a criminal, let alone a killer you're dead wrong. But it will hurt law abiding citizens. All gun infringement laws do is hurt the lawful.
Reply
2
fuck Joe Biden!
4d ago
😴 all they want to do is take away the seconded so they can take the first. Some people just don’t understand how it works.
Reply
2
Related
Portland Mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
KGW
The Story: Best of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The year 2022 was a big one for The Story, with the issues we covered ranging from heat to homelessness, a midterm election, drug decriminalization and mental illness. Here are some of the segments and stories viewers watched and read the most:. During the peak of...
Oregon governor appoints 2 more state Supreme Court judges
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she is appointing two justices to the Oregon Supreme Court before she leaves office, which makes every justice on the state’s highest court a Brown appointee. She is appointing Stephen Bushong and Bronson James to the high court. Brown, whose...
governing.com
What Laws Will Go into Effect in Oregon on Jan. 1, 2023?
(TNS) — Oregon lawmakers passed nearly 120 bills during the short legislative session this year. Some of the highest-profile laws have already taken effect, including a contentious bill that grants overtime pay to farmworkers and a $200 million workforce plan aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortage. But...
KDRV
New Oregon DUII law takes effect this weekend for commercial driving privileges
SALEM, Ore. -- New Oregon law involving impaired driving takes effect New Year's Day, a day commonly associated with celebratory alcohol. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is advising drivers with commercial drivers' licenses that they could lose their commercial driving privileges in Oregon for driving under the influence of intoxicants -- even if not driving a commercial vehicle at the time.
KGW
State constitutional amendment filed to protect abortion rights in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the post-Roe rise in vasectomies originally aired Dec. 4. Two Washington state legislators have filed a constitutional amendment that would protect access to abortions and contraception. Senate Joint Resolution 8202, proposed by state Senators Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and Patty...
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
focushillsboro.com
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
KTVL
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON TO ISSUE $71 MILLION IN EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrution Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Tens of thousands still without power Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
focushillsboro.com
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown Will Undo 7,000 Oregonians’ Driver’s License Suspensions
Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 6