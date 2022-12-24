ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

At least 12 dead as bomb cyclone wreaks havoc across the US

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Joil2_0jtGgjus00

At least 12 people across the US have been killed — including four in a nasty 50-car pileup crash in Ohio — as a wicked bomb cyclone wreaked havoc with snow, sub-zero temperatures and high winds.

Three people died in weather-related crashes in Oklahoma, while another three were killed on icy roads in Kentucky, Fox Weather reported .

Another person was killed after their vehicle overturned in Missouri, and a person in Texas died after prolonged exposure to the frigid temperatures.

In Ohio, at least four people were killed and several others were injured in a massive, 50-car pileup Friday amid treacherous “whiteout conditions,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E05A7_0jtGgjus00
OSHP said the first crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Friday.
OSHP_NWOhio/Twitter

The first of numerous crashes occurred around 11:45 a.m. between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie Counties, officials told WTVG .

The major pileup began forming after a second crash around 12:30 p.m., officials said. Ultimately “approximately 50 vehicles [were] involved,” OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura said in a video statement .

The identities of the victims have not been released. The exact number of injuries is unknown.

Purpura said drivers were experiencing “whiteout conditions” on the road amid heavy winds and snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMVKK_0jtGgjus00
In total, 50 cars were involved in multiple crashes.
OSHP_NWOhio/Twitter

OSHP said responders were bussing people from their vehicles to a local facility to stay warm from the subzero temperatures.

“This is going to be ongoing for a while,” an OSHP spokesperson told WTVG. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.”

OHSHP also responded to a fatal crash on County Road 49 near Huntsville about 80 miles to the south of the pileup.

Officials have asked that people remain in their homes if they can help it. If drivers must go out, he asked them to take it slow, increase their following distance and to buckle up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyNJV_0jtGgjus00
The bomb cyclone has caused deadly road conditions.
WTVG

“Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio,”Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

“The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions”

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

It’s not clear when the crash scene will be clear. The road remains closed in both directions, WTVG reported.

Comments / 79

ywr 911
4d ago

unfortunately some people didn’t have a choice because they was force to go to work . Like my brother case he , he was in his car for 11 hours after he got out from work stuck in snow and no one to help . Until a Good Samaritan let him walk in his home offer him a bed food and a warm blanket . Thank to God other wise he would be dead.

Reply(3)
46
Linda McWilliams
4d ago

People should listen to warnings to stay off the roads , of course there will. r accidents driving in white out conditions with high winds with snow and ice on roads . I can never understand why people risk driving in such conditions , it should be against the law, they risk their own life and others , giving first responders alot of work . Employers should not ask for their staff to come in and work during bad weather such as that .It's best to close for the day .

Reply(6)
20
mona
4d ago

Stop with all the judgment. Its trajic. Thank you to all state hi way patrol, sherriffs police,firemen, emts, road crews, bus drivers and all others involved in helping aid and save lives. Condolences to the families of the deceased.

Reply(5)
8
