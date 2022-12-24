Congress approves funding for major Keys infrastructure project

Congress, last week, approved authorization and initial funding of a $2.6 billion U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in the Florida Keys to improve resiliency by reducing damage and risk from impacts of coastal storms and guard against potential damage from sea-level rise.

President Joe Biden signed the bill on Friday.

Federal lawmakers approved authorization for the project last week as part of a larger defense bill, which includes the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. Actual appropriation of funds for the project will still require future approvals by Congress.

Monroe County and the Army Corps have a pending appropriation in the 2023 omnibus bill, which is expected to soon pass in Congress, to fund nearly $1 million in planning, engineering and design for the U.S. 1 stabilization component of the project, the first component of the comprehensive resilience plan. The revetments are estimated at $16 million in total construction costs.

This congressional authorization is the culmination of five years of work by the county’s Resilience Officer, Army Corp staff and a federal legislative team. The Monroe County Commission and County Administrator Roman Gastesi are committed to ensuring the resilience and protection of the Florida Keys and to securing state and federal support for those efforts. “With the initial appropriation for planning and design in the budget bill, we are able to immediately begin,” said Lisa Tennyson, the county’s director of legislative affairs.

The overall resilience project is estimated at $2.6 billion, with 65% of the project, $1.7 billion, funded by the federal government and 35%, $893 million, funded on a non-federal level. Non-federal funds can come from the state, county, municipalities and other non-federal entities, and residents, according to county officials. The county has been in discussion with the Florida Department of Transportation about providing the required 35% match for the U.S. 1 stabilization component.

In order to reduce coastal storm risk and damage throughout the Florida Keys, the project includes three main components: U.S. 1 shoreline stabilization, flood-proofing of government-owned “critical” infrastructure, and voluntary home elevations. The plan significantly adds to the county’s current overall efforts to promote sea-level rise and hurricane resiliency and reduce the risks of coastal storm damage.

Shoreline stabilization will occur in six different locations along the Overseas Highway identified as having risk of damage due to erosion and/or wave energy during a storm event. Six rock revetment structures are proposed, ranging in height from 4 to 10 feet, and will be designed to reduce damage to approximately 5,500 linear feet of U.S. 1 roadway by stabilizing the shoreline and reducing the risk of washout, according to the county.

The project also includes dry flood-proofing of 53 critical public infrastructure buildings identified as at risk to damage from coastal storms. Dry flood-proofing would reduce the damage caused by storm surge so that emergency and critical services can resume more quickly after a storm event, county officials said. In the project, there would also be nonstructural measures to reduce coastal storm damage by dry flood-proofing up to 1,052 commercial structures at risk throughout the Keys.

Finally, plans also call for elevating up to 4,698 residential homes to reduce damage from storm surge flooding. Participation is voluntary for the recommended home elevation and flood-proofing measures.

“This plan, together with the county’s roads adaptation plan, will go a long way toward providing overall resilience for years to come in the Keys” Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag said. “We look forward to working with the Army Corp, our five municipalities and Keys residents in the implementation of it.”

In September 2021, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed the Chief’s Report for the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) study, authorizing the study to become an official project eligible to receive congressional construction authorization in the next Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). The Chief’s Report underwent extensive review by the assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and Office of Management and Budget before it was submitted to Congress. The Army Corps’ Norfolk District, in collaboration with Jacksonville District, completed the three-year study, which began in October 2018 and ended with the signing of the Chief’s Report at the close of 2021. Monroe County was the study’s non-federal sponsor.

The CSRM studied analyzed and assessed economic, environmental and social effects and formulated a plan to address local and regional issues from coastal storms and sea-level rise. The Army Corps study did not address resiliency for local roads, covered separately under a project Monroe County has nearly completed.

Monroe County commissioners signed the required letter of support and financial certification to accept the feasibility study developed by the Army Corps in February 2021. The letter of support stated the county intended to participate in the potential future implementation of the project as a cost-sharing partner with the federal government.

Monroe County and the municipalities are not required to contribute funding for the project until Congress has appropriated funding for implementation and a formal agreement is executed between Army Corps and the county government. The county intends to sign sub-agreements with each of the five municipalities to authorize and fund work to be performed in the municipalities.

Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates extended thanks to the Keys’ federal officials who advanced and supported the project’s authorization and appropriation in Washington, D.C.

“This is an important project for our future, and on behalf of the County Commission, I want to thank Rep. [Carlos] Gimenez and Senators [Marco] Rubio and [Rick] Scott for their continuing support of the Florida Keys and all of their efforts to advance the interests of our constituents,” Cates said.

