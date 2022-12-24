Key Wester gets his due with posthumous Purple Heart

Nearly 104 years after the fact, Key West Conch William Weech received an honor he richly deserved — a Purple Heart for being one of the first members of the U.S. Coast Guard to pass away in the line of duty.

Born in Key West in 1887, Weech enlisted in the guard at 17, where he eventually went on to serve on the USCGC Tampa, a vessel re-christened from its previous name of Miami in honor of the Florida west coast’s largest commercial port.

Following the sinking of the RMS Titanic in April 1912, Miami was assigned ice patrol duty and saw extensive work as part of the international ice patrol. That same year, the Miami participated in the Gasparilla Pirate Festival and was renamed in honor of the city.

The Tampa had an exemplary career on convoy duty during World War II, completing 18 missions guarding merchant ships critical to the allied war efforts in Europe and losing only two vessels to German submarines that wreaked havoc on the North Atlantic shipping lanes.

That was until that fateful night of Sept. 26, 1918, when Tampa fell victim to a member of Germany’s vaunted and feared U-boat submarine corps.

The German’s famed UB-91 committed 130 men to the depths of frigid waters of the Bristol Channel of Wales. Tampa’s final company consisted of 130 men, including 111 Coast Guard officers and enlisted men, four U.S. Navy men, and 15 British Navy men and dockworkers.

The crew came from all walks of life, both native and foreign-born, the sons of farmers, bankers, tailors, lawyers and business people.

They came from Key West, New York City, Tampa, Denver, Colorado, Russia and Norway.

Most had signed up for active duty as soon as the United States declared war on Germany in April 1917, but some had been part of Tampa’s crew for several years.

Many — including Weech — re-enlisted at sea. Serving most of his time on the Tampa, Weech re-enlisted nearly 10 times during his Coast Guard career, according to USCG Sector Key West Commander Capt. Jason Ingram.

Ingram bestowed the posthumous honor to Weech’s family at a formal ceremony held Dec. 13.

“William Weech lived up to the core values of the Coast Guard of honor, respect and devotion to duty,” Ingram said. “His legacy will live on. It was a tremendous honor to present the medal to his family.”

Noted maritime historian Corey Malcom said there was something else interesting about the Tampa’s crew.

“James Jenkins Adams, Herman Carmichael, William Benson Clements, Herrick Leopold Evans, William Holland, Maurice Hutton, Eston Drew Legree, Perry Roberts, William Weech, Francis LeRoy Wilkes, and James Cristopher Wilkie — were the first uniformed minority Coast Guardsmen to die in combat,” said Malcolm. “As such, they became the first minority military members to receive the Purple Heart.”

Four of the men, including Weech, Adams, Evans and Roberts, called the Southernmost City their home port.

But why so long to award the honor?

The Purple Heart originated from an honor George Washington bestowed on a handful of men during the Revolutionary War. It was called the Badge of Merit and was made of a purplish cloth in the shape of a heart with the word merit sewn across the center.

At the time of Tampa’s loss, the Purple Heart was not in use. Gen. Douglas MacArthur, then the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, had the medal restored as an Army award on Feb. 22, 1932.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt extended eligibility to the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard in December 1942.

Finally, in November 1952, President Harry S Truman — a veteran of The Great War himself — signed Executive Order 10409, allowing for the awarding of the Purple Heart to be retroactive for actions after April 5, 1917.

Recipients must have been wounded and died due to direct enemy action, which automatically made the crew of Tampa eligible for the Purple Heart.

However, Tampa was overlooked until 1999, when retired Coastguardman James Bunch proposed the Purple Heart be awarded to the crew of the Tampa.

One-hundred and thirty sailors died that evening, but their valor would take more than a century to be recognized.

For 76 years, Weech has been the namesake of the William Weech American Legion Post 168. The post has recognized the faithful and honorable service of active-duty military, veterans and the island community.

The William Weech American Legion is located at 803 Emma St. in Bahama Village. The charter was received in 1946, and members broke ground on Aug. 25, 1951. It is one of the few dual-purpose posts in America, honoring Weech through the American Legion and Walter R. Mickens through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“During segregation, the men of World War I, WWII and the Korean War vowed to remain true to the preamble of the American Legion with dignity and integrity as veterans,” said Valerie Littlefield, USN, CDR (ret).

“Native veterans on the island of Key West remained diligent to their pledges and acknowledged each other for their bravery,” Littlefield said. “This unique joint venture signified these men’s love and respect for one another. Still, most of all, providing for the veterans, their families and the community as hosts to over 10,000 Black military personnel deployed in the Florida Keys during the early 1950s and late ‘60s. Many veterans married native women and continued their service.”