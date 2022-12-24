ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Expect heavy traffic this holiday season

The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is alerting motorists and residents to be mindful on the roadways as the Florida Keys enters one of the busiest times of the year for traffic on U.S. 1.

“Traffic at the onset of Christmas and through New Year’s Day is always much busier,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I know heavy traffic is frustrating for residents, and I am committed to keeping traffic flowing normally on U.S. 1, but backups are likely to occur.”

Residents should also expect backups and delays in known areas, such as those in Islamorada.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force targeting aggressive drivers and DUI drivers, but motorists should do their part and give themselves extra time, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release. The Sheriff’s Office partners with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who will also be out on patrol.

