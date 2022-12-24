United Way names new executive board members

Ensuring proactive solutions are designed to meet Rhea County’s needs tops Renee Milner’s agenda for 2023 as she assumes her new role as board president at United Way of Rhea County. Milner takes over as president from longtime board member and outgoing president Robert Mills (Builtwell Bank).

“We owe Robert a great debt of gratitude for all that he has done for United Way of Rhea County and all that he will continue to do as a member of our board,” Milner said. “His leadership and knowledge have been crucial for the successful deployment of resources in the county, and his experience on this board helped guide us through the pandemic and the hiring of our current director, Amy McRorie.”

Milner is a lifelong United Way supporter who has served on the local chapter’s board for five years. Since 2020, she has served as board vice president. Milner is succeeded as vice president by Alex Green (SimplyBank). Jennie Troutman (Coldwell Banker and Golden Eagle Outfitters) continues in her role as board secretary. Randy Wells (Southeast Bank) maintains his role as board treasurer.

This executive team, along with all our board members, are volunteers from the community and are tasked with setting strategy and overseeing operations and giving at United Way of Rhea County.

“We are a solutions provider,” said Milner of the local chapter of the international goodwill organization. “We work to feed, house, transport, and support Rhea County residents by understanding their needs and by uniting our community in addressing those needs.”

For Milner, a retired TVA executive and current CEO of DRM Diversified Consulting, the opportunity ahead for United Way of Rhea County is unique and exciting: to harness the community’s willingness to do good and attack primary needs - health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.

“The issues facing Rhea County - childhood literacy and hunger, senior citizens’ transportation, rising homelessness, among others - are not new problems,” she said. “We must act, and we must act today and together.”

Alex Green, incoming vice president of the non-profit board, agreed.

“Rhea County is a special place where people want to help people, but sometimes we don’t know where to start,” he said. “At United Way, we make it easy to get involved - start here, start now and your resources immediately go to work solving problems in the community. This work is important, and we never know when we ourselves, or our neighbors, are going to need the support.”

Green has served on the United Way of Rhea County board since 2020. He praised the local non-profit chapter’s faithful givers and encouraged new groups to explore ways to support the community and give back.

“The people and businesses who call Rhea County home have a rich history of supporting not only United Way, but also many of the needs and causes United Way directly or indirectly supports through our annual community investments,” he said. “We can’t do this work without our existing supporters, and the time is now for young professionals and newcomers to also jump in - by starting today, we’re already building a better tomorrow.”

Amy McRorie, executive director at United Way of Rhea County, urged those interested in volunteering or giving to contact her at the downtown Dayton office at 224 Fourth Avenue, by phone at 423-775-5633 or by emailing her at amcrorie@rheaunitedway.org.