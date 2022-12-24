ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Commission votes 5-3-1 on firing of finance director

By By Reed Johnson
The Herald News
 5 days ago

The Rhea County Commission was split on Tuesday over whether to support and affirm the recent decision by the county finance committee to fire county finance director Kelley Morgan.

During a finance committee earlier this month, finance committee members voted to terminate Morgan’s employment, effective immediately. Committee members did not state a reason for the termination, and all but one committee member voted for the termination.

Committee members Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent; county commissioners Phillip Dunn, Leo Stephens and Nick Welch; and Rhea County Director of School Jesse Messimer voted to terminate Morgan’s employment, and committee member and Rhea County Commissioner Sandy Francisco passed on voting.

On Tuesday, in a 5-3-1 vote, the Rhea County Commission voted to affirm the decision of the Rhea County Finance Committee. Commissioners Tommy Ballard, Mark Cashman, Phillip Dunn, Leo Stephens and Nick Welch voted to support the move; commissioners Emmaly Fisher, Jim Reed and Billy Thedford voted against it; and commissioner Sandy Fransisco abstained from voting.

In a discussion, Fisher questioned whether audits from the state comptroller’s office found any issues with the Rhea County Finance Department, and said that to her knowledge, there have been no major audit findings regarding the finance department.

“It sounds to me like the finance department has been operating well,” Fisher said, noting that she serves on the county budget committee, which also worked closely with Morgan and the finance department.

Thedford agreed with Fisher and said that he saw no cause to terminate Morgan’s employment and could not support the move.

In other business on Tuesday, the Rhea County Commission voted to approve a proposed Nokian Tyres expansion agreement involving a three-year tax abatement for the company as it prepares to undergo expansion in the future.

Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent said that the company is planning several expansion projects in the future that could eventually see 200 new jobs created at the tire manufacturer’s plant in north Dayton. Those expansions include a nearly $123 million assembly line expansion and the construction of a $50 million warehouse. Vincent said that representatives of state government will likely be visiting in Rhea County to make the formal announcement.

The Rhea County Commission will meet next in a workshop session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both meetings take place in the county commission meeting room on the second floor of the Phil Swafford Building. The meetings are open to the public.

Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

