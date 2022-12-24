ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
1 shot during fight involving several people in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that happened in a Socorro neighborhood is under investigation. It happened at 366 Citadel Drive in Socorro around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a gunshot victim. Several individuals were involved in a fight in front...
1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found outside the...
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Police verify body of man reported washed up on Isla Mujeres beach

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres police were part of the initial responding team after the body of a man washed up on shore. On Tuesday morning, the body of an adult male was seen on the shore of Playa Norte. Emergency services received the report around 8:30 a.m....
Officer involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An investigation into a shooting that happened along a cul-de-sac in east El Paso continued into the next day. El Paso police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man...
Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon.  It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting. 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night. If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in...
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s closed; new concept to open in Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant announced today that it has closed its Sunland Park Drive location. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo location remain open and are unaffected by the Sunland Park location closure. “There were very specific issues involving the […]
