Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday at Good Deeds Community Center

The celebration of Kwanzaa began yesterday and the Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition will host its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration tomorrow. Kwanza was created in 1966 and is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture. The ideas and concepts of Kwanzaa are expressed in...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Krewe of Sirens preparing for annual Mardi Gras Ball

Counting down the days to 2023, the Krewe of Sirens prepares for their annual Mardi Gras Ball. For the third year, KOS wants you to ring in the new year with them. What is now the Biloxi Civic Center’s ball room is soon to be transformed into a mystical wonderland by Saturday night.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business

A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast hotels and casinos are filling up fast for New Year’s celebrations

Hotels and casinos along the Coast are filling up with out-of-town guests for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Biloxi City Councilman Kenny Glavan, who is president of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, says rooms started filling up right after Christmas. With the Sugar Bowl being played right down...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County

If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Christmas tree recycling now underway

The annual Christmas tree recycling period is now underway in two Coast counties. The Harrison County Beautification Commission and Mississippi Power have teamed up once again to set up drop-off locations across the county. Those five locations are:. Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road. Courthouse Road Pier. Highway 90 parking bay...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave store sells $1M MegaMillions ticket

While no one won the big MegaMillions jackpot last night, a store in Vancleave sold a ticket that netted the player a cool $1 million. 1st Place Inc. sold a MegaMillions ticket that matched all five of the numbers drawn Tuesday night, but not the MegaMillions number. That ticket is...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

A car covered in Christmas lights brightens spirits in Gulfport

Christmas may have passed, but the holiday spirit still illuminates hearts throughout the Coast. Christmas light displays are coming down this week, including one that’s been on a roll since the start of December. “It’s just wholesome to see people’s reactions and stuff like that and see people really...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

City of Pascagoula still under city-wide boil notice

Pascagoula residents are still under a city-wide boil water notice this evening. In the latest update, released at 2:30, the city says crews have made repairs to the leak, located at Ingalls’ East Bank shipyard. Water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Boil water notice still in effect for City of Pascagoula

People in Pascagoula are now in the fourth day under a city-wide boil water notice. Testing of water samples is happening today. In the latest update, released at 1:15 this afternoon, the city says water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour testing. Still,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at local gas station

1st Place Inc. in Vancleave is feeling lucky after someone who bought a ticket at the store matched five numbers for Tuesday’s drawing. 1st Place on Highway 57 gets plenty of travelers coming in to buy lottery tickets, which is why they had no idea that a winner passed through their doors.
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

A Long Beach man spent Christmas behind bars following his Christmas Eve arrest on an aggravated assault domestic violence charge. Long Beach Police arrested Kendal Keyes, 39, on the charge stemming from a Nov. 28 incident in which an argument with his girlfriend allegedly led to him cutting her with a knife, which required stitches.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

‘Dat Kitchen Too’ in Waveland serves customers on Christmas Eve

Spending Christmas Eve working may not be ideal to some people, but for the staff at ‘Dat Kitchen Too’ it was just like spending Christmas with family. The restaurant is open 364 days out of the year with the exception of Christmas Day when staff enjoy time off with family and friends.
WAVELAND, MS

