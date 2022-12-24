Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Man found in Pearl River County was trying to get home to Tennessee, coroner says
A man trying to get from Slidell to family in Tennessee was found dead in Pearl River County on Monday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 57-year-old Charles Wilson Ligon Jr., was found Monday morning by duck hunters returning from a trip saw his body near Interstate 59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville.
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
wxxv25.com
Chomper the Alligator dies at 64 after spending entire life at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
A beloved alligator named Chomper from Pass Christian died Tuesday at the age of 64. Chomper the Gator was rescued in 1958 after hatching along the Jourdan River. He was rescued by a man named Billy Cuevas. Cuevas then adopted Chomper and raised him his whole life. Chomper spent the...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Celebration Wednesday at Good Deeds Community Center
The celebration of Kwanzaa began yesterday and the Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition will host its 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration tomorrow. Kwanza was created in 1966 and is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture. The ideas and concepts of Kwanzaa are expressed in...
wxxv25.com
Krewe of Sirens preparing for annual Mardi Gras Ball
Counting down the days to 2023, the Krewe of Sirens prepares for their annual Mardi Gras Ball. For the third year, KOS wants you to ring in the new year with them. What is now the Biloxi Civic Center’s ball room is soon to be transformed into a mystical wonderland by Saturday night.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business
A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
wxxv25.com
Coast hotels and casinos are filling up fast for New Year’s celebrations
Hotels and casinos along the Coast are filling up with out-of-town guests for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Biloxi City Councilman Kenny Glavan, who is president of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, says rooms started filling up right after Christmas. With the Sugar Bowl being played right down...
wxxv25.com
Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County
If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
wxxv25.com
Christmas tree recycling now underway
The annual Christmas tree recycling period is now underway in two Coast counties. The Harrison County Beautification Commission and Mississippi Power have teamed up once again to set up drop-off locations across the county. Those five locations are:. Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road. Courthouse Road Pier. Highway 90 parking bay...
wxxv25.com
Vancleave store sells $1M MegaMillions ticket
While no one won the big MegaMillions jackpot last night, a store in Vancleave sold a ticket that netted the player a cool $1 million. 1st Place Inc. sold a MegaMillions ticket that matched all five of the numbers drawn Tuesday night, but not the MegaMillions number. That ticket is...
wxxv25.com
A car covered in Christmas lights brightens spirits in Gulfport
Christmas may have passed, but the holiday spirit still illuminates hearts throughout the Coast. Christmas light displays are coming down this week, including one that’s been on a roll since the start of December. “It’s just wholesome to see people’s reactions and stuff like that and see people really...
wxxv25.com
City of Pascagoula still under city-wide boil notice
Pascagoula residents are still under a city-wide boil water notice this evening. In the latest update, released at 2:30, the city says crews have made repairs to the leak, located at Ingalls’ East Bank shipyard. Water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour...
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice still in effect for City of Pascagoula
People in Pascagoula are now in the fourth day under a city-wide boil water notice. Testing of water samples is happening today. In the latest update, released at 1:15 this afternoon, the city says water samples are expected to be pulled and sent to the lab for 24-hour testing. Still,...
wxxv25.com
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at local gas station
1st Place Inc. in Vancleave is feeling lucky after someone who bought a ticket at the store matched five numbers for Tuesday’s drawing. 1st Place on Highway 57 gets plenty of travelers coming in to buy lottery tickets, which is why they had no idea that a winner passed through their doors.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence
A Long Beach man spent Christmas behind bars following his Christmas Eve arrest on an aggravated assault domestic violence charge. Long Beach Police arrested Kendal Keyes, 39, on the charge stemming from a Nov. 28 incident in which an argument with his girlfriend allegedly led to him cutting her with a knife, which required stitches.
wxxv25.com
‘Dat Kitchen Too’ in Waveland serves customers on Christmas Eve
Spending Christmas Eve working may not be ideal to some people, but for the staff at ‘Dat Kitchen Too’ it was just like spending Christmas with family. The restaurant is open 364 days out of the year with the exception of Christmas Day when staff enjoy time off with family and friends.
Comments / 0