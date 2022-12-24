Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
WSET
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
WSET
'Chase the Chill:' Homemade warming items to be given for free in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local knitters and crocheters are working together throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for those who may be cold and in need of some warmth. The Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue is hosting a “Chase the Chill” event where...
WSET
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
WSET
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
WSET
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
WSET
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
WSET
Armed robbery at Roses Express on Memorial Avenue: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was an armed robbery at the Roses Express on Memorial Avenue on Wednesday, police said. Police tell ABC13 that a call came in at 7:26 p.m. for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife. Police said they took...
WSET
Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
WSET
Vehicle landed upside down in Rustburg crash: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a single motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Village Highway. Units arrived to find a white KIA overturned on its roof, firefighters said. "The vehicle was coming from the Concord side and ran out...
WSET
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural
In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
WSET
High flu activity, COVID-19 and hepatitis A cases continue: Virginia health officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Influenza activity remains high in Virginia as the state continues to monitor "Influenza Like Activity". Individuals are encouraged to seek a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of influenza. In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), there have been 78,348 cumulative cases of...
WSET
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
WSET
Little to No Cost Education with Local School
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Want to get ahead in the working world? The Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia can help with educational opportunities in a variety of fields. The best part? There's little to no cost for students. Emily gets the story!
WSET
Celebrating Our Loved Ones in a Grieving Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The holiday blues can hit hard this time of year especially when you've lost a loved one. So how do you adapt to life and the holidays without them? Emily gets advice from the Executive Director Kim Logan out at Heritage Green Assisted Living.
WSET
'Encouraged to give back:' Students learn important lesson while spreading holiday cheer
LOW MOOR, Va. (WSET) — Students learned an important lesson while spreading the holiday cheer this season. Prekindergarten students at Jeter-Watson Elementary School learned an important lesson when they delivered some holiday cheer to Ridgeline Physical Therapy on Wednesday, December 14. The students and their teachers boarded a bus...
WSET
Montessori Method Helps Child Development
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Give your little ones a jump start in life with early education opportunities. Emily visits Blue Ridge Montessori to learn about the Montessori model which focuses on hands-on learning and the difference it's made in the student's development.
Comments / 0