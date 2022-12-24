ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WSET

Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Armed robbery at Roses Express on Memorial Avenue: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was an armed robbery at the Roses Express on Memorial Avenue on Wednesday, police said. Police tell ABC13 that a call came in at 7:26 p.m. for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife. Police said they took...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle landed upside down in Rustburg crash: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a single motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Village Highway. Units arrived to find a white KIA overturned on its roof, firefighters said. "The vehicle was coming from the Concord side and ran out...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural

In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amthor announces expansion in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Little to No Cost Education with Local School

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Want to get ahead in the working world? The Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia can help with educational opportunities in a variety of fields. The best part? There's little to no cost for students. Emily gets the story!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Celebrating Our Loved Ones in a Grieving Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The holiday blues can hit hard this time of year especially when you've lost a loved one. So how do you adapt to life and the holidays without them? Emily gets advice from the Executive Director Kim Logan out at Heritage Green Assisted Living.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Montessori Method Helps Child Development

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Give your little ones a jump start in life with early education opportunities. Emily visits Blue Ridge Montessori to learn about the Montessori model which focuses on hands-on learning and the difference it's made in the student's development.
LYNCHBURG, VA

