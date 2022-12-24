Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Wind advisory issued after high winds cause power outages across the stateEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Related
Portland Trail Blazers look for consistency as they hit the court for rare back-to-back practices
Josh Hart had mixed feelings when he learned that the Portland Trail Blazers would hold back-to-back practices after Monday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets. When asked if he reacted to the news with a groan or excitement to improve, Hart made a facial expression that indicated he hadn’t been all that pleased, then said: “A little of both.”
Portland Trail Blazers honor Damian Lillard for becoming franchise’s all-time leading scorer: ‘I appreciate y’all for everything’
Damian Lillard stood at center court at the Moda Center on Monday night with a microphone in one hand, one of his young twins squirming in the other hand and his other two small children roaming around the court playing with microphones and streamers. With a smile of appreciation on his face, Lillard went about crediting family, mentors and friends for helping him become the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.
Watch: Damian Lillard’s speech from Trail Blazers’ celebration of their all-time leading scorer
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has received many accolades during his 11-year career. But never before had he accepted one while also attempting to corral his three children: Damian Jr., 4, and twins, Kali Emma Lee and Kalii Laheem, who will turn 2 in January. Not before Monday. The...
When Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II makes his debut is up to him
Last week, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could make his season debut this week. For that to happen, Payton, who has been recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, must play Friday at the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Could that happen?. “I don’t...
Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow out at least 2 weeks with grade 2 ankle sprain
The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday that forward Justise Winslow, who departed Wednesday’s loss at Oklahoma City in the third quarter with a left ankle injury, has been diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced. “It sucks to lose him...
Lainey Spear scores 23 points as Beaverton routs Sherwood to open Portland Holiday Classic
Beaverton senior Lainey Spear scored 15 of her 23 points in the third quarter as the Beavers topped Sherwood 61-34 in the opening round of the Platinum bracket of the Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Franklin High School in Portland. “Our nerves had just been pretty high lately,...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will honor Damian Lillard becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Monday night after playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center. Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler (18,040 points) during the team’s loss at Oklahoma City on Dec. 19. Lillard now has 18,098 points. Before the...
Portland Trail Blazers rally, save Damian Lillard’s night with 124-113 win over Charlotte Hornets: At the buzzer
On the night Damian Lillard would be honored for becoming the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer, he played like anything but Monday against Charlotte at the Moda Center. Lillard didn’t make his first field goal until the 32-second mark in the second quarter, he finished the night 5...
For Damian Lillard, title of greatest ever Trail Blazer, ‘Not for me to say’
Damian Lillard isn’t comfortable when he is the center of attention. So, Monday night’s postgame ceremony to honor him as the Portland Trail Blazers’ freshly minted all-time leading scorer made him feel a bit uneasy. Lillard said he struggles with moments like that because he grew up...
Luka Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Dallas Mavericks to wild overtime win over Knicks
Luka Doncic thought his improbable tying basket in the final second of regulation actually won the game. No biggie. The Dallas superstar just set the table for a triple-double unlike the NBA has ever seen. Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, including the tying basket...
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (23-4-2-1) take on the Tri-City Americans (15-15-0-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, December 28, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box score.
Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon beats UNC on Bo Nix’s last-minute TD
Bo Nix tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Chase Cota with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ point-attempt went through
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins
Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Bill Oram: Mack Brown a very welcome reminder that football coaches are allowed to be entertaining
North Carolina coach Mack Brown may not be the biggest fan of the new world of NIL-induced transfers, but I’ve got news for him. That’s right, I’m ready to declare my intention to enter the transfer portal for reporters — the reportal, we’ll call it — and commit to being wherever Mack Brown has a microphone.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0