ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers look for consistency as they hit the court for rare back-to-back practices

Josh Hart had mixed feelings when he learned that the Portland Trail Blazers would hold back-to-back practices after Monday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets. When asked if he reacted to the news with a groan or excitement to improve, Hart made a facial expression that indicated he hadn’t been all that pleased, then said: “A little of both.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers honor Damian Lillard for becoming franchise’s all-time leading scorer: ‘I appreciate y’all for everything’

Damian Lillard stood at center court at the Moda Center on Monday night with a microphone in one hand, one of his young twins squirming in the other hand and his other two small children roaming around the court playing with microphones and streamers. With a smile of appreciation on his face, Lillard went about crediting family, mentors and friends for helping him become the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy