Damian Lillard stood at center court at the Moda Center on Monday night with a microphone in one hand, one of his young twins squirming in the other hand and his other two small children roaming around the court playing with microphones and streamers. With a smile of appreciation on his face, Lillard went about crediting family, mentors and friends for helping him become the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO