Bloomington, MN

Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America.

triggeringliberalsisfun
4d ago

can't even go shopping 2 days before Christmas. can't enjoy the mall anymore. my wife works there and everytime I hear the mall is in lockdown I get worried. this has become a common problem. I would be willing to bet my last dollar it is gang related.

Guest
4d ago

Put metal detectors at all the entrances. I quit going to the Mall of America due to the increase in crime there. My family is not going to be subjected to guns going off. This place is nothing but a hangout for all the gun toting juveniles. Stop the buses and trains from going there period! This is how these thugs get there nowadays!! It’s not safe anywhere anymore period!!

