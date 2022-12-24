Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America

(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO