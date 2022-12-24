Franco Harris transcended football in retirement with array of business ventures, interests

Read full article on original website
First Call: Steelers' playoff chances shrink after MNF result; Ravens unclear on Lamar Jackson's health
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ slim playoff chances were hurt during “Monday Night Football.” The Ravens aren’t tipping their hand about who will play quarterback when the Steelers visit Baltimore on Sunday night. One of the Ravens isn’t thrilled about that game being flexed. And the Penguins get ready to renew acquaintances with the New York Islanders.
Tom Ruscitti: Pittsburgh lost a treasure in Franco Harris
I grew up in Aliquippa, the son of a steelworker and a Steelers fan as long as I can remember. Franco Harris transformed an entire city in nine seconds — the “Immaculate Reception” gave an entire city hope, hope that we could be more than a dirty, smoky mill town … with a simple yet super act on a football field. That is the Franco our city knew and loved. The Franco Harris I knew was an even better human being than he was a football player.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
TEMPE, Ariz. — J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in...
Jets' White cleared by docs, will start at QB on Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. White was cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday in Seattle after he missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11.
Penn State’s Brenton Strange declares for NFL draft, will play in Rose Bowl
Two weeks ago, Brenton Strange acknowledged he had a “life-changing decision” on his hands: come back to Penn State for the 2023 season or declare for the NFL draft. “I haven’t really made any decisions yet,” Strange said at Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day at Beaver Stadium. “But I’d expect a decision to come soon.”
QB Lamar Jackson misses 10th straight practice as Ravens prep for Steelers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday, renewing concerns he could be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson hasn’t practiced or played since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, a span of three-plus weeks....
Riverhounds' all-time assists leader Kenardo Forbes returns for 6th season
Kenardo Forbes will return to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for a sixth season after he agreed to a new contract, the club announced Wednesday. The Hounds midfielder is the club’s all-time assists leader and longest-tenured active player. The new contract is pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. Forbes, 34,...
Analysis: Loss in bitter cold leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND — There’s nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL’s most inept franchises. Since 1999, they’ve had three winning seasons. Count ’em, three. They are masters of dysfunction,...
Mark Madden: Steelers are flawed in assembly, administration but blessed by perception
As the Pittsburgh Steelers cling to their 2% chance of making the playoffs, it might be more fun to look ahead to next year. On second thought, maybe not. Their problems are great, and they are many. This space has mentioned how rallying to 7-8 will enable the Steelers’ failures...
Analysis: Safely in playoffs, Ravens turn focus to division title
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson’s status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the gameplan.”
First Call: Odds on Brian Flores getting Broncos job; T.J. and Derek Watt react to J.J.'s retirement
Wednesday’s “First Call” has the odds on Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores landing the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job. A former Steelers rival is getting a coaching position in the college ranks. Steelers players T.J. and Derek Watt are reacting to their brother J.J.’s retirement.
