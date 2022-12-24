ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Sandra Kay Conrad of New Ross passed away suddenly at home. She was 81. Mrs. Conrad was a member of Whitesville Christian Church, where she handled church dinners. She worked as a beautician, owning the “Powder Puff” on Green Street. Later, she worked at Davidson’s Greenhouse. Born...
NEW ROSS, IN
Barbara Louise Leslie

Barbara Louise (Perkins) Leslie, 89, of New Ross passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lane House. She was born Jan. 30, 1933, at Crawfordsville, to the late Leslie and Kathlyn (Gerold) Perkins. Barbara graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1951. She married Robert James Leslie on Dec. 28,...
NEW ROSS, IN

