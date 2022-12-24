I grew up in Aliquippa, the son of a steelworker and a Steelers fan as long as I can remember. Franco Harris transformed an entire city in nine seconds — the “Immaculate Reception” gave an entire city hope, hope that we could be more than a dirty, smoky mill town … with a simple yet super act on a football field. That is the Franco our city knew and loved. The Franco Harris I knew was an even better human being than he was a football player.

