First Call: Steelers' playoff chances shrink after MNF result; Ravens unclear on Lamar Jackson's health
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ slim playoff chances were hurt during “Monday Night Football.” The Ravens aren’t tipping their hand about who will play quarterback when the Steelers visit Baltimore on Sunday night. One of the Ravens isn’t thrilled about that game being flexed. And the Penguins get ready to renew acquaintances with the New York Islanders.
Tom Ruscitti: Pittsburgh lost a treasure in Franco Harris
I grew up in Aliquippa, the son of a steelworker and a Steelers fan as long as I can remember. Franco Harris transformed an entire city in nine seconds — the “Immaculate Reception” gave an entire city hope, hope that we could be more than a dirty, smoky mill town … with a simple yet super act on a football field. That is the Franco our city knew and loved. The Franco Harris I knew was an even better human being than he was a football player.
John Rooney, son of Steelers founder, dies at 83
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr., has died. The brother of former Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, and a minority shareholder in the team, John Rooney was one of five children of Art, who founded the team in 1933. John Rooney was 83. Late Wednesday morning,...
Mark Madden: You think the Steelers are close, but close to what?
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ win on Franco Day was dramatic, inspirational and happy. It was cool more than cold. That’s saying something given game-night temperatures. Despite the frigidity, it might have been better in person than on television. The crowd at Acrisure Stadium was small but rabid. It deserved that victory.
Mark Madden: Steelers are flawed in assembly, administration but blessed by perception
As the Pittsburgh Steelers cling to their 2% chance of making the playoffs, it might be more fun to look ahead to next year. On second thought, maybe not. Their problems are great, and they are many. This space has mentioned how rallying to 7-8 will enable the Steelers’ failures...
Jets' White cleared by docs, will start at QB on Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. White was cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday in Seattle after he missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11.
Royals announce $17M deal with former Pirates pitcher Jordan Lyles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander Jordan...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
TEMPE, Ariz. — J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in...
QB Lamar Jackson misses 10th straight practice as Ravens prep for Steelers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday, renewing concerns he could be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson hasn’t practiced or played since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, a span of three-plus weeks....
A look at the Penguins' history in outdoor games
In the 19 years since the NHL first began playing regular season outdoor games, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been a regular presence in such showcases. After all, it’s more of an event manufactured for television than a mundane, ordinary game. And the Penguins have long been a safe, reliable choice for national television broadcasters, especially with forward Sidney Crosby wearing the team’s jersey. That trend will continue with the upcoming Winter Classic matchup against the Boston Bruins at Boston’s Fenway Park on Jan. 2.
3 takeaways: Penguins' power play stifled by Islanders
Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 5-1 road loss to the Islanders on Tuesday night:. The Penguins were blanked on their lone power-play opportunity of the game, which began at 9:50 of the first period. Their lone shot during the opportunity was recorded by forward Sidney Crosby at the 11:14 mark.
Analysis: Loss in bitter cold leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND — There’s nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL’s most inept franchises. Since 1999, they’ve had three winning seasons. Count ’em, three. They are masters of dysfunction,...
Penn State’s Brenton Strange declares for NFL draft, will play in Rose Bowl
Two weeks ago, Brenton Strange acknowledged he had a “life-changing decision” on his hands: come back to Penn State for the 2023 season or declare for the NFL draft. “I haven’t really made any decisions yet,” Strange said at Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day at Beaver Stadium. “But I’d expect a decision to come soon.”
Analysis: Safely in playoffs, Ravens turn focus to division title
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson’s status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the gameplan.”
Analysis: Bengals win 7th straight but still seek consistency
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.”. Burrow...
