Shenandoah, VA

pagevalleynews.com

‘Old Homes’ book released

December 27, 1962 — One of the most unique and interesting books involving the history of Page County and many of its most prominent families was released to the public this week by Lauck and Co. Inc., Luray publishers. “Old Homes of Page County” written by Jennie Ann Kerkhoff,...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Stanley announces Christmas Decorating winners

STANLEY — The selection committee has announced the winners of its 2022 Stanley Christmas Decorating Contest:. 1st Place Sharon and Greg Price (413 West Main St.) 2nd Place Brandon and Michelle Tate (870 Aylor Grubbs Ave.) 3rd Place Allen and Shania Basnight (131 Stoney Lane) Residential Honorable Mention. 1st...
STANLEY, VA
royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
CROZET, VA
theriver953.com

VDOT to Hold Public Meeting

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Helen Lorraine Hollenbeck Dickey

Helen Lorraine Hollenbeck Dickey, 86, of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living of Strasburg. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Magnolia, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late Harold Eugene Hollenbeck and Velma Ann Mensching Hollenbeck. On April 21, 1984, she...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops

The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...
cbs19news

Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...

