pagevalleynews.com
‘Old Homes’ book released
December 27, 1962 — One of the most unique and interesting books involving the history of Page County and many of its most prominent families was released to the public this week by Lauck and Co. Inc., Luray publishers. “Old Homes of Page County” written by Jennie Ann Kerkhoff,...
pagevalleynews.com
Proceeds from sale of Luray home to benefit local hospital and local SPCA chapter
LURAY — Although the housing market may have slowed from a fever pitch for sellers in recent years, one recent sale in Luray benefitted two local non-profit organizations in Page County. Rita Hawkins Short was a longtime supporter of both the SPCA and the local hospital. “I fondly recall...
pagevalleynews.com
Stanley announces Christmas Decorating winners
STANLEY — The selection committee has announced the winners of its 2022 Stanley Christmas Decorating Contest:. 1st Place Sharon and Greg Price (413 West Main St.) 2nd Place Brandon and Michelle Tate (870 Aylor Grubbs Ave.) 3rd Place Allen and Shania Basnight (131 Stoney Lane) Residential Honorable Mention. 1st...
royalexaminer.com
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them. For the second time, the college is...
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
theriver953.com
VDOT to Hold Public Meeting
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
pagevalleynews.com
Helen Lorraine Hollenbeck Dickey
Helen Lorraine Hollenbeck Dickey, 86, of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living of Strasburg. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Magnolia, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late Harold Eugene Hollenbeck and Velma Ann Mensching Hollenbeck. On April 21, 1984, she...
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
breezejmu.org
Old Town residents grow frustrated over JMU parties, disrespectful students
There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg. Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops
The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
pagevalleynews.com
Abduction, assault, fraud and shooting at a train among 94 indictments issued in December
LURAY, Dec. 7 — Members of a grand jury issued a true bill on a total of 94 indictments handed down earlier this month on charges placed among 40 individuals during December’s grand jury session in Page County Circuit Court. A separate story was published earlier this month...
Teen dies after he fell though thin ice in Va.; friend survived
An unidentified 19-year-old man died after he fell through a pond at the Piedmont Golf Club in the Piedmont Community late Christmas Eve.
