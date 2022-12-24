ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsburg, PA

Vintage blow mold figurines are hot this holiday season

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
It didn’t take long for the angel blow mold Christmas decoration Laura Kochasic dropped off for sale at L&L Fleatique II in Adamsburg to find a new home — someone bought it the same day.

The vintage hollow plastic holiday light-up figures have resurged in popularity this year with retailers offering new versions of the decades-old beloved lawn ornaments that were popular in the 1950s to 1970s.

“I honestly think it’s ‘I remember when,’ ” said Kochasic of North Huntingdon, who has a booth at the store and a husband who collects blow molds. “People love vintage. It’s just not the same to buy new.”

Workers at L&L said many customers have come in recently hunting for vintage blow molds and found luck with a few booths that have them for sale. Christmas holiday blow molds come in the form of Nativity sets, reindeer, Santa Claus and large candles, among others, while there are more for other holidays, including Halloween, Fourth of July and Easter.

Some new ones are selling for about $40 to $60 at mass merchandise stores while their vintage counterparts were around the same price and higher on Etsy and eBay, though one 11-piece Nativity set was listed at $1,000.

There are at least two Westmoreland County men sitting on separate treasure troves of them.

Kevin Mitnik of Penn Township started collecting blow molds 30 years ago when he and his wife married. He hasn’t stopped, now with 200 pieces in a reserve that he rotates out for display.

“All mine are in really good shape,” he said. “If you get a good one, they’ll last you forever.”

He has some from old U.S. manufacturers, such as Empire, Poloron and Beco. He has sold blow molds “like crazy” this year, with about 10 leaving his booth at L&L in the past couple months.

“It’s just nostalgia,” he said. “I love older things. It reminds me of back when.”

Kochasic and her husband, Don, have a few blow molds in their L&L booth, but there are plenty more at home. Don Kochasic said he has been collecting them for about 10 years and probably has upwards of 150. He always is looking around to get a good deal at yard or estate sales for the reminder of his childhood.

“I like things from days gone by … and they last if you take care of them,” he said.

There is a blow mold for every holiday, and Don Kochasic makes sure the right ones are in his yard when the time comes.

“There’s something out there all the time,” he said. “Our blow molds help welcome people.”

