Read full article on original website
Related
wxerfm.com
Big Changes – Upon Changes – for Adam Payne, Now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin DNR
Approaching the new year, big changes were already in place for Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne. But before that could happen, even bigger changes were destined to take place for the now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a position he assumes on January 3rd. Payne had already...
DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
wisfarmer.com
2022 sets stage for exciting years to come for dairy farmers
We entered 2022 with a host of unknowns. Milk prices looked strong, but interest rates, feed prices and fuel costs were all rising — and quickly. We were coming out of year 2 of a pandemic with the promise of more “normal” life. With the year firmly...
Federal climate law changes the stakes in Wisconsin third-party solar fight
Wisconsin solar advocates and developers say clarifying the legality of third-party-owned solar in the state is even more crucial now since the federal Inflation Reduction Act allowed solar tax credits to be paid directly to nonprofit organizations and government entities. This change removes the necessity of third-party ownership for such...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers continue to be cautiously optimistic
It’s often said, you have to be an optimist to be a farmer. While there is a lot to be thankful for as we head into 2023, there are also a lot of concerns lingering for Wisconsin farmers who experienced a year of great turmoil and change. But alas, it’s time to look ahead to a new year.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
voiceofalexandria.com
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Year: Goodbye Mandela Barnes
MADISON — So the “red wave” didn’t happen. Not in Wisconsin, anyway. Incompetent liberal Tony Evers won a second term as governor. The left’s lawyer,. Attorney General Josh Kaul won, too. But conservatives can take some consolation in the fact that Evers’ far left.
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s spot in America’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report
(WFRV) – It highlights improvements, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans in all 50 States and Wisconsin ranked 21st this year. Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, Dr. Nicole Brady visited Local 5 Live with more on the results of America’s Health Rankings 2022 annual report and what are some of Wisconsin’s biggest strengths and challenges.
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpr.org
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
Comments / 1