ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejzqE_0jtGd6o700
Metro Creative

A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers.

Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.

Greensburg police said they were notified in September by the man, who is cared for daily by aides and others, after he learned that multiple checks had been used to withdraw more than $30,000 from his bank account. Bank records showed 44 checks were written out to Gede Stewart ranging in amounts from $18 to $990, according to court papers.

Authorities compared the man’s signature to that of the signature on the checks and determined they were different. A search of Stewart’s bank records showed she deposited 16 checks totaling $11,000, according to court papers.

Stewart confirmed to police that she cared for the man for about six months and requested a lawyer when authorities told her she was a suspect. She had not been arraigned, and no court action was scheduled.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Jeannette man killed in Derry Township crash

A 26-year-old Jeannette man died Tuesday night in a one-car crash along Route 981 in Derry Township, state police at Kiski Valley said. Jacob Scott Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene, Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said. Police said Mayer was traveling northbound on Route 981 at a high...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette man dies in Route 981 crash

A 26-year-old man died Tuesday night in a one-car crash along Route 981 in Derry, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the man as Jacob Scott Mayer. The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. Mayer had not been wearing a seat belt at the time...
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT

State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Derry Township fire victim died of smoke inhalation, coroner says

The fire that killed a Derry Township woman on Christmas Eve started on the kitchen stove in the rear of the house, a fire official said. The victim, Esther Ann McChesney, 78, was trapped inside her Pizza Barn Road home and died from her injuries, Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that McChesney died of smoke inhalation and possibly inhalation of carbon monoxide, Carson said Monday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash

At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy