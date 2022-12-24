ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America

By The Associated Press
WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Authorities identify Mall of America shooting victim

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that Johntae Hudson of St. Paul died of multiple gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m. Friday at the mall in Bloomington, Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy