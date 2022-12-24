ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

What triggers trigger finger?

By Joel Streed - Mayo Clinic News Network
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33i6hw_0jtGd0Vl00

Your hands are mechanical marvels, with pulleys — in the form of tendons — flexing and extending to open and close your fist, and straighten and bend your fingers. Each tendon is wrapped in a sheath that holds it in place.

The tendon sometimes can become irritated and swell, preventing it from sliding smoothly under the sheath. When that happens, your finger or thumb can get stuck in a bent or straight position in a condition called trigger finger.

Who can get trigger finger?

Typically, people 45 and older and those with diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis may be predisposed to trigger finger. It's rare in children. Usually, the tendon sheath becomes irritated due to overwork or injury, so people who do repetitive movements, heavy squeezing or lifting in their work can be prone to the condition. It can happen at any time and is more common than people realize.

How is it treated?

If you're experiencing mild symptoms, such as a small, tender lump at the base of a finger or your thumb on the palm side of your hand but can straighten or bend your finger without it locking, take an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication, such as ibuprofen, every day for two weeks. If your finger or thumb is locked, you may be able to use gentle pressure to force it straight or bent.

If your finger or thumb is locked, you're not able to force it straight or bent, and you're feeling catching or popping, the next level of treatment is a steroid injection to calm the irritation and swelling. Performed in the clinic, the injection is done in the palm of your hand. A cold spray is used to numb the area.

One injection may alleviate the problem, but it may recur. If so, another injection may be done after three months.

A less common, nonsurgical treatment is splinting. At night, you wear a splint to keep your affected finger or thumb straight.

Is surgery an option?

When over-the-counter medications and steroid injections aren't effective, you may need surgery, which is a quick, same-day procedure. A small incision is made in your palm, usually along the crease so a scar will be less noticeable. The surgeon probes under the skin to loosen the adhesion.

You can go home the same day, although for 10-14 days, you'll have limited use of your surgical hand while it heals. You'll be able to dress, drive, eat and do other light activities, making sure you don't lift anything heavier than 15 pounds.

After about 10 days to two weeks, you'll return to the clinic where the dressing and stitches will be removed. Most people can go back to work without any restrictions and seldom need follow-up physical therapy.

Can trigger finger be prevented?

Awareness is the first line of prevention. If you notice a small, tender lump at the base of your thumb or finger or experience catching or popping, you may want to consult with an orthopedic health care professional.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?

Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
Healthline

Understanding Disc Desiccation

Your spine is made up of a stack of bones called vertebrae. In between each vertebra, you have a tough, spongy disc that acts as a shock absorber. Over time, these discs wear down as part of a process called degenerative disc disease. Disc desiccation is one of the most...
CNN

How you sleep can cause neck and back pain

Waking up with a sore neck or back is not the way you want to start your day. Could the way you sleep be the reason for your discomfort? Experts suggest choosing a pillow that supports the natural curve of your neck.
The Beacon Newspapers

Get tested if your legs hurt while walking

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight. I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Freethink

A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours

Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
MedicineNet.com

What Does a 71-Blood Sugar Mean?

A blood sugar level of 71 mg/dL is considered normal. If you have any symptoms of low blood sugar, you must get treated immediately with the 15-15 rule. Low blood sugar occurs when your blood glucose levels have dropped so far below the target that you must take measures to raise them. Typically, this occurs when your blood glucose level is lower than 70 mg/dL.
Smartlifeinfo

Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death

According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Devo

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
Devo

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
MedicineNet.com

When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?

A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy