The Source adds second emergency shelter on wheels: Dignity Bus

The Source, a faith based nonproft in Vero Beach, has added another lifeline to its fleet to help the homeless.

Friday night, the organization debuted its second Dignity Bus, an emergency shelter on wheels.

"We know that there is a need in the community so we wanted to get this out as quickly as we possibly could," Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh said.

With temperatures set to dip into the 30s and 40s this weekend, the organization rolled out the new bus ahead of its intial launch date set for January.

"This was built by former homeless people in our community," Zorbaugh said.

The 40-foot motor coach is equipped with 16 sleeping pods, TV's, power outlets, USB ports, pet pods, a heater and private restroom.

"Oh it’s very comfortable, as soon as I get into my bed I'm sound asleep," Karen Mcdonough said.

For the past year, the Dignity Bus has served as a safe haven for her.

"I’d be lost without it, i’d be on the streets without The Source," Mcdonough said.

With a second bus added to its fleet, The Source now has enough room to help 36 people a night locally.

"For individuals to know that they have a safe place to be every single night that’s safe and secure, it’s huge for people in this community," Zorbaugh said.

The next stop he said is to secure permanent housing for those on board.

"That’s our main goal is to restore people so that they can work and contribute being tax payer citizens and be able to live in our community."

