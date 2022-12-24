‘Farmer John’ wins first downtown storefronts holiday contest

A man known locally as “Farmer John” on a drizzly Thursday morning accepted a small trophy showing he is the winner of the first annual downtown storefront holiday decorating contest.

“Farmer John,” who is John A. Williams, was one of six businesspeople or property owners downtown to participate.

Williams decorated the front of the building he is renovating at 125 Sunset Ave., which is just before Howard Street and just before motorists approach the rail line.

The decoration depicts Williams, with a ladder, decorating the front of the building in advance of Christmas, but also depicts the Grinch, who is on the rooftop, pushing aside the ladder as Williams seeks to reach the rooftop.

Williams posed for pictures with the trophy and in front of the building with Downtown Development Manager Kevin Harris and Downtown Development Coordinator Tanika Bryant before the three headed back to the nearby new municipal Downtown Development Office.

In an interview afterward, Williams said he wears many hats in addition to being “Farmer John,” including being an entrepreneur.

For a couple of years, Williams operated a farm stand beside the 125 Sunset building, which he acquired in 2017.

Williams, 54, said he was born in New Jersey but that he and the rest of his family moved to Louisburg when he was 5 years old. Williams eventually relocated to Nashville.

Williams said that he ended up being a single father and that he knew what was best for him and his children would be to move to another town and start over.

“And that’s what I did,” he said.

He said his children are since grown.

He operates Solomon’s Farm at his home place and said his business is phone-call-based because he has a clientele of easily a thousand people he has built up over time by word of mouth.

Williams said he sells cantaloupes, herbs, honeydew melons, squash and yellow watermelons. He also said he keeps bees at the home place so he can sell honey.

Asked why he acquired the building at 125 Sunset, Williams said that when he moved to Nash County, he saw potential in downtown Rocky Mount.

Williams said the building had been in the hands of a cousin of his and was the location of a record store.

He said the building had been empty since maybe the late 1990s and he has painted the building’s exterior.

As for how the building looks inside, Williams said, “Oh, she looked rough at first, but it’s coming around now.”

Williams said his plan is for the location to start a juice bar and somewhat of an apothecary.

Overall, he made clear he knew downtown was going to grow at some point in time.

He also said that as for the future, “I see a great renaissance of downtown Rocky Mount — and I want to be a part of it.”

Bryant came up with the idea to have the downtown storefront holiday decorating contest. She said she and the downtown development team wanted to bring some holiday cheer to downtown and incorporate the community and give them the opportunity to see what is downtown they may not have seen.

More specifically, Bryant said the idea can be traced back to engaging in brainstorming and researching fun things the downtown development team could do for the community and the business and property owners to come together.

Bryant said she believes the contest was successful.

“We’ve seen a lot of people biking or walking, even skateboarding down to see the different displays,” she said. “We’ve had a few people to come in and ask which ones, which buildings were participating or businesses were participating.”

She said she and others on the downtown development team would write the names down for those making inquiries and that they would go view the displays.

The other five participants in the contest were Dr. Monique Brown in the 100 block of Southwest Main Street; Bullock Furniture Co. in the 100 block of South Church Street; Davis Furniture in the 100 block of Southeast Main Street; Larema Coffee House in the 100 block of South Washington Street; and Brian Wiggins in the 100 block of Southwest Main Street.

The displays were judged by Selena Crudup of Power 95.5 FM; Joey Peoples of Choice FM 92.1; Erin Scott of 98.5 The Big Dawg; and Central City Revitalization Panel Chairman Garland Jones.

Bryant said that the contest will be a yearly event and that she and the rest of the downtown development team expect the contest to grow and become more competitive, more creative and more festive.

Gail Batchelor, who owns Master Shoe Repair, which has been downtown for about 64 years in various locations, told the Telegram on Friday while the heart of Rocky Mount needs more work, she is optimistic and sees downtown as growing and expanding.

Batchelor also said she is seeing a lot of people purchasing buildings downtown and fixing them up. She said downtown is getting different eateries, so that is a plus right there.

As for what has kept her operating a business downtown all of these years, she said she likes to be close to a centralized area.

The business is in Nash County but also is just across the rail line from Edgecombe County.

“And everybody knows how to get here,” she said, noting customers particularly know when she, for example, tells them the business is alongside the rail line.