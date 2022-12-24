Nash deputies spread holiday cheer

A procession of about 25 private and Nash County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on Friday morning left downtown Nashville and proceeded to an apartment complex in the town.

Sheriff’s office employees, their family members and people from the area were there to spread some Christmas cheer to the children of a recently slain woman before disbursing to deliver gifts to other less-fortunate families in Nash County.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the distribution of donated Christmas gifts to the families is a tradition he started when he was first elected to office eight years ago. He credited the enthusiastic efforts of the office’s employees who volunteered their time, volunteers from the community and generous donations from the county’s merchants with making the annual event a success.

The gifts included toys, clothing and shoes, Stone said.

Before the deputies and their families left for the first stop, Stone thanked them for their service to the community.

“Our deputies identify kids that are in need and what we try do is spread a little Christmas cheer,” he said, adding that the program also fosters good will. “It helps them (the children) understand that law enforcement is here to take care of them and build a relationship with them.”

The first stop was visited by the entire entourage. They were there for the “Angel Kids,” the children affected by the murders of Destiny Wiggins, 24, and Devone Brown, 28, on Dec. 1. At the time their bodies were discovered in a vehicle in a north Rocky Mount parking lot, two uninjured toddlers were found in the back seat of the vehicle.

Everyone in the program turned up to wish Wiggins’ children a merry Christmas. Stone said the murders affected four children.

Before heading out, the Christmas posse heard some words of encouragement from Capt. Jeff Sherrod. He said the recipient selection committee did a “good job” of selecting five families with children and two elderly families as recipients this year. He acknowledged the sponsorship of two of the families by local residents Hubert Pope and Brent Leggett.

Among the volunteers were two who were there to honor the memory of Deputy Jared Allison, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 27, 2020: his mother Angela McClellan and stepfather Scott McClellan. Both were recognized by Sherrod.

To add a little excitement for the children, the investigations captain issued the following orders to the deputies: “When you get close to the house, light it up like you normally do, blue lights and sirens, make it fun for the kids.”