Texas State

Dale Jr. handled weighty expectations well

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

It can be argued that few racers reached the top of any major series carrying the weighty expectations that Dale Earnhardt Jr. carried into NASCAR’s 1999 Cup Series.

By the time Junior arrived as a 24-year-old rookie, his father had won 76 races and seven championships. “Big Dale” was NASCAR’s most popular driver (despite what Bill Elliott’s fans claimed) and stood among the most influential figures in stock car racing. Junior was hanging around most of those years, watching, listening and learning. Factor in two Xfinity Series titles and you might understand the “expectation burden” that Junior brought into Cup. After all, how do you follow “The Man in Black” and “The Intimidator?”

Actually, the kid handled everything pretty well. Even in retirement, he remains a respected pillar in the NASCAR family. He was that way right from the start.

The first of Junior’s 26 Cup victories came in his 12th start, his first at Texas. He and crew chief Tony Eury Sr. struggled during their 1999 “dabbling” season: 16th at Charlotte, 43rd at Loudon, 24th at Michigan, 10th at Richmond and 14th at Atlanta. The early months of 2000 weren’t much better: 13th- and 19th-place finishes at Daytona Beach and Rockingham, 10th at Las Vegas, 29th at Atlanta and crash-related finishes of 40th at Darlington and 38th at Bristol.

Hardly anyone expected much from the young team at the Direct TV 500 in Fort Worth on April 2, 2000. In truth, why should they? But Junior qualified fourth and led six times for 106 of the 334 laps, including the final fifty-three. His first career victory came a fairly comfortable 5.92 seconds ahead of Jeff Burton.

In truth, it wasn’t a particularly compelling race since the outcome never seemed in doubt.

“It was pretty straightforward,” Earnhardt Jr. said at the time. “I had the flu most of that week, but that didn’t bother me once we got going. There weren’t any omens or superstitious feelings or signs. The car was good all day. Really, nothing too unusual happened. I pretty much did whatever I wanted.”

The victory helped convince Junior that he could probably make it as a full-time racer. Despite his Late Model successes and Xfinity titles, he often doubted himself. He knew the sport was full of lower-level stars who never found success up the ladder. He was also young and insecure and uncomfortable in social situations.

“To win at Cup took a huge weight off my shoulders,” he said years later. “You never know what you can do until you do it. Everything that came before in Xfinity didn’t prove anything about winning in Cup. That was the best thing about that first one … the fact I had proved to myself and to my dad that I might be able to make a living by racing. Texas helped lift that uncertainty.”

Victory Lane was pure chaos, but who cared? After finishing seventh, “Big Dale” parked his black No. 3 Chevrolet nearby and rushed to Victory Lane.

“He kept yelling, ‘Get out of there, boy; get out of that car,’” Junior recalled. “I got out and climbed up on the roof, pretty excited. He helped pull me down … gave me a big hug and told me he loved me. He was pretty excited. It was a special moment because that was the hardest I’d ever driven a race car.”

Father had plenty to say about Son’s first Cup victory.

“This is great (because) he worked hard,” the seven-time champion told the media that afternoon. “It took a lot of hard work and I knew it would be just a matter of time. The crew gave him a great car and he drove the hell out of it. He’s something else, man.”

CBS-TV commentator Ned Jarrett had never seen the elder Earnhardt so excited.

“Maybe when he finally won the Daytona 500 (in 1998),” Jarrett said. “But I don’t know. Maybe not even then. It’s a close call.”

Junior’s second victory came four races later, in May at Richmond. He started fifth, led only the final 31 of 400 laps and beat Terry Labonte by a few car-lengths. At the time, it looked like Junior was headed for long-term stardom similar to his father’s.

Already enormously popular, he won at least once a year for DEI — 17 times in all — between 2000 and 2006. He left for Hendrick Motorsports after a winless 2007, determined to distance himself from his stepmother, Teresa. Most insiders knew he was tired of squabbling with her even as DEI’s best days were slipping away. He won for Hendrick at Michigan that year, then added eight more victories to his resume over the next nine seasons.

He retired after 2017, unwilling to risk more injuries after several accident-related concussions. He was a newlywed with an infant daughter, financially secure for several lifetimes and healthy for the first time in years. Today, he’s the owner of a championship-caliber Xfinity team, a multi-layered media personality, an articulate and insightful television commentator and still as genuinely humble and grounded as ever.

To nobody’s surprise, he was selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame the instant he became eligible in 2020. He was inducted into the Hall in January of 2022, and his acceptance speech is considered one of the best in years.

As always, he handled the moment like a pro.

With NASCAR relatively quiet until February, The Rocky Mount Telegram will run weekly excerpts from “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins” by Mike Hembree and Al “Buddy” Pearce, which was published in August by Octane Press in Austin, Texas.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

