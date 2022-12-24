Wrestling: Firebirds place four in top four at Wildcat Duals

The Southern Nash High School wrestling team had four wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes during the Wildcat Duals Thursday night at Bunn High School.

The tournament featured teams from Southern Nash, Aycock, Bunn, Conley, Fike, Franklinton, Freedom Christian Academy, Granville Central, Gray’s Creek, Heritage, Oxford Webb, Leesville Road, Louisburg, Morehead, Neuse Charter School, North Raleigh Christian Academy, Rolesville, Rosewood, Smithfield-Selma, South Granville, Southeast Raleigh, Vance County and Washington.

Jose Salazar and Michael Rodriguez earned second-place showings for the Firebirds, while Jaden Edwards and Noah Cauble picked fourth place.

Salazar, competing at 106 pounds, received a bye and the earned pins over Landon Brame of Washington (0:59) and Jaiden Moses of C.B. Aycock (4:00) to reach the final, where was pinned at 1:53 by Alex Monks of Bunn.

Rodriguez, competing at 113 pounds, had a first-round bye and then pined Conley’s Colton McClung at 3:42 in the quarterfinals. Rodriguez then pin Aycock’s Carvin McMahon at 2:33 in the semifinals before falling by decision, 6-1, to Brayden Holmes of Rosewood in the championship match.

Jaden Edwards, wrestling at 132 pounds, got a first-round bye and then pinned Nathaniel Stallings of Gray’s Creek (1:11) and pinned Devlen Morris of Conley at 2:57 to reach the semifinals. He lost by major decision, 9-0, to Barrett Klutey of Fike but then pinned Sammy Gardner of Rosewood at 0:23 to make it to the third-place match. Edwards lost that match by disqualification to Austin Chastain of Bunn.

Cauble, competing at 170 pounds, opened with a first-round bye and then suffered a 7-6 loss to Bilial Benzemour of Southeast Raleigh in the quarterfinals. Cauble came back with a pair of wins, by pin at 2:59 over Sahki Saxon of Smithfield-Selma and by 11-5 decision over Tristin Lewis-Kenner of Aycock in the second and third round of the consolations, respectively. Cauble then edged Dawson Sauls of Aycock 4-2 before losing 5-1 in the third-place match to Elijah Tillery-Mallory of Leesville Road.

Other wrestlers who competed for Southern Nash included:

Colton Brisbee: Went 0-2 at 120 pounds.Chris Navarate: Went 0-2 at 126 pounds.Andrew Bottoms: Went 0-2 at 138 pounds.Jason Edwards: Went 0-2 at 145 pounds.Alexi Benitez: Went 2-2 at 152 pounds and reached the consolation semifinals.Jeremy Thompson: Went 1-2 at 160 pounds and reached the second round of consolations.Ryland Robinson: Went 0-2 at 182 and reached the third round of consolations.Blake Jones: Went 2-2 at 220 pounds and reached the third round of consolations.Leo Roblero: Went 3-2 at 285 pounds and reached the consolation semifinals.