Holiday Hoop-la: Local team set to play in post-Christmas tourneys

A number of local high school basketball teams will be participating in holiday tournaments next week.

Varsity boys and girls teams from Rocky Mount, Northern Nash, Nash Central, Southern Nash, Tarboro, North Edgecombe and SouthWest Edgecombe are among the squads competing after Christmas.

JOHN JACOBS

CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Dates: Dec. 27, 28, 29

Location: Cleveland High School

Ticket information: Admission is $10 for all-day. Tickets available on Ticket Spicket.

Boys Teams: Cape Fear Christian, Clayton, South Garner, Rocky Mount, Wake Christian, West Johnston, Nash Central, Cleveland

Schedule

Boys

Tuesday, Dec. 27

11:30 a.m.: Game 2, Cape Fear Christian vs. Clayton2:30 p.m.: Game 4, South Garner vs. Rocky Mount5:30 p.m.: Game 6, Wake Christian vs. West Johnston8:30 p.m.: Game 8, Nash Central vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, Dec. 28

11:30 a.m.: Game 10, Lose Game 2 vs. Loser Game 42:30 p.m.: Game 12, Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 85:30 p.m.: Game 14, Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner8:30 p.m.: Game 16, Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Thursday, Dec. 29

11:30 p.m.: Seventh place game, Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 122:30 p.m.: Fifth place game, Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 125:30 p.m.: Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 168:30 p.m.: Championship, Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16

Girls Teams: Riverside (Durham), Fuquay-Varina, Middle Creek, Rocky Mount, Wake Christian, West Johnston, Nash Central, Cleveland

Schedule

Girls

Tuesday, Dec. 27

10 a.m.: Game 1, Riverside vs. Fuquay-Varina1 p.m.: Game 3, Middle Creek vs. Rocky Mount4 p.m.: Game 5, Wake Christian vs. West Johnston7 p.m.: Nash Central vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, Dec. 28

10 a.m.: Game 9, Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 31 p.m.: Game 11, Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 74 p.m.: Game 13, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 37 p.m.: Game 15, Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7

Thursday, Dec. 29

10 a.m.: Seventh place, Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 111 p.m.: Fifth place, Winner Game 9 vs. Winer Game 114 p.m.: Third place, Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 157 p.m.: Championship, Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15

EDGECOMBE

COUNTY HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Dates: Dec. 29-30

Location: SouthWest Edgecombe High School

Ticket information: Admission is $7.

Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 29

3 p.m.: Game 1, Girls, Tarboro vs. Southeast Halifax4:30 p.m.: Game 2, Boys, Tarboro vs. Southeast Halifax6 p.m.: Game 3, Girls, SouthWest Edgecombe vs. North Edgecombe7:30 p.m.: Game 4, Boys, SouthWest Edgecombe vs. North Edgecombe

Friday, Dec. 30

3 p.m.: Girls consolation, Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 34:30 p.m.: Boys consolation, Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 46 p.m.: Girls championship, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 37:30 p.m.: Boys championship, Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

BUNN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Dates: Dec. 27, 28, 29

Location: Bunn High School

Schedule

First Round

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game 1, 11:30 a.m. — Vance County vs. Northern Nash (girls)Game 2, 1 p.m. — Rolesville vs. Northwest Halifax (boys)Game 3, 2:30 p.m. — Vance County vs. Northern Nash (boys)Game 4, 4:30 p.m. — Henderson Collegiate vs. Louisburg (boys)Game Five, 6 p.m. — Henderson Collegiate vs. Bunn (girls)Game Six, 7:30 p.m. — East Wake Academy vs. Bunn (boys)

Second Round

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 7, 1 p.m. — Loser Game 1 versus Loser Game 5 (girls consolation)Game 8, 2:30 p.m. — Loser Game 2 versus Loser Game 4 (boys)Game 9, 4:30 p.m. — Loser Game 3 versus Loser Game 6 (boys)Game 10, 6 p.m. — Winner Game 2 versus Winner Game 4 (boys semifinal)

Game 11, 7:30 p.m. — Winner Game 3 versus Winner Game 6 (boys semifinal)

Third Round

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 12, 1 p.m. — Loser Game 7 versus Loser Game 8 (boys seventh place)Game 13, 2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 7 versus Winner Game 8 (boys fifth place)Game 14, 4:30 p.m. — Loser Game 10 versus Loser Game 11 (boys third place)Game 15, 6 p.m. — Winner Game 1 versus Winner Game 5 (girls championship)Game 16, 7:30 p.m. — Winner Game 10 versus Winner Game 11 (boys championship)

WILSON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Dates: Dec. 27, 28, 29

Location: Beddingfield High School

Teams: Southern Nash, Wilson Beddingfield, Wilson Fike, Wilson Hunt

Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 27

6:30 p.m.: Southern Nash girls vs. Beddingfield8 p.m.: Southern Nash boys vs. Beddingfield

Note: If the SN girls win, they play on Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. for the championship. If they lose, they play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28. If the SN boys win, they will play at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 for the championship. If they lose, they will play at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.