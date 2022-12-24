ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Trash Our Treasure: Reviewing stories that made a difference in 2022

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The final Don’t Trash Our Treasure of 2022 takes a look back at the stories that made the biggest impact over the past year. Local 10 News’ ongoing mission with this franchise is to enlighten and engage more of South Florida to care and make a difference in helping and saving our local environment.
Florida to reopen red grouper, lane snapper on Jan. 1

Species can be caught from a private vessel, anglers must sign up with state. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said seasons for red grouper and lane snapper, closed earlier this year, will reopen beginning Jan. 1. “The FWC is committed...
16 Florida Beach Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

Florida is known for its amusement parks, good weather, and sunshine. But up and down the Sunshine State’s 8,436 miles of coastline are some of the best beach towns in the country. From surfing and diving to relaxing or golfing, these quaint, quiet towns have something for everyone. Grab...
Washed away: Devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises

It’s devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises. Most of them that were living along the coast drowned or were washed away during Hurricane Ian, leaving populations so small they are probably not viable to recover. Phil Allman, Associate Professor of Vertebrate Zoology, at Florida Gulf Coast University,...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday

Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
