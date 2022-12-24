Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Don’t Trash Our Treasure: Reviewing stories that made a difference in 2022
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The final Don’t Trash Our Treasure of 2022 takes a look back at the stories that made the biggest impact over the past year. Local 10 News’ ongoing mission with this franchise is to enlighten and engage more of South Florida to care and make a difference in helping and saving our local environment.
Florida to reopen red grouper, lane snapper on Jan. 1
Species can be caught from a private vessel, anglers must sign up with state. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said seasons for red grouper and lane snapper, closed earlier this year, will reopen beginning Jan. 1. “The FWC is committed...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Marconews.com
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
travelawaits.com
16 Florida Beach Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
Florida is known for its amusement parks, good weather, and sunshine. But up and down the Sunshine State’s 8,436 miles of coastline are some of the best beach towns in the country. From surfing and diving to relaxing or golfing, these quaint, quiet towns have something for everyone. Grab...
Marconews.com
Washed away: Devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises
It’s devastation for Southwest Florida’s coastal gopher tortoises. Most of them that were living along the coast drowned or were washed away during Hurricane Ian, leaving populations so small they are probably not viable to recover. Phil Allman, Associate Professor of Vertebrate Zoology, at Florida Gulf Coast University,...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Which 3 days you can launch fireworks in Florida
In Florida, only three days per year are legal for launching fireworks. One is coming up soon.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's office to investigate drag show event for exposing children to inappropriate content
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration is investigating a drag show Christmas event that allegedly exposed children to "sexualized acts."
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
newsdaytonabeach.com
FWC Regulations on Recreational Grouper Harvesting to Take Effect Sunday
Atlantic anglers take notice: all recreational harvesting of groupers in shallow waters will be closed from this Sunday, January 1st, through to May 1st, 2023 according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission. The policy will limit the taking of many popular shallow-water grouper species until the summer. The affected...
usf.edu
Large-scale alligator farming affects Florida tanneries and small businesses
Jim Devaney a self-proclaimed contrarian in the world of alligator leather, insists on only using wild-caught animals instead of farm-raised ones. This puts him at odds with the prevailing trends of the industry. Jim Devaney knows he’s a bit of a contrarian. Still, he holds his opinions about as firmly...
Florida AG ‘shuts down’ Pinellas Co. ‘deceptive’ hot tub and spa cover company
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Comments / 0