Beech Mountain vs. Sugar Mountain: Comparing NC's ski resorts
Winter is officially here with Wednesday’s solstice. Several of North Carolina’s ski resorts have already opened for the winter season, including the Beech Mountain Ski Resort and Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. WRAL Senior Multiplatform Producer Mark Bergin visited the Sugar Mountain Ski Resort on Dec. 2-3 and the...
Report: Sam Hartman entering transfer portal, could land at Notre Dame
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report. Hartman intends to transfer to Notre Dame, stemming from a report from ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel. Hartman is no longer listed on the Wake Forest football roster...
Boys Basketball: Sanderson upends Green Level in battle of unbeatens, 62-57
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Sanderson Spartans and Green Level Gators met up in a battle of undefeated teams in the opening round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Wednesday. When the buzzer sounded, it was the Spartans who kept their zero in...
