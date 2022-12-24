Two Florida teenagers were found shot dead on Christmas night in an undeveloped subdivision, police said. Police found the bodies on Sunday night after being tipped off by a caller, according to Fox 35. The area where the bodies were found, known as "the Compound," is a secluded subdivision in Palm Bay. The identities of the teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were not immediately released, nor were any further details of the circumstances of their deaths.

PALM BAY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO