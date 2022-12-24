ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

IRC Sheriff: Wanted Fentanyl Felon Off the Streets!

IRC Sheriff: Wanted Fentanyl Felon Off the Streets!. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported they have arrested a wanted Fentanyl Felon!. Here is the info:. Earlier today, The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit located 32-year-old wanted person, Justin Kalinowski hiding in a...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident in the area called 911 to report seeing a body in a secluded area known as "The Compound," investigators said. The undeveloped subdivision is located in southwest Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
PALM BAY, FL
Washington Examiner

Two Florida teenagers found shot dead Christmas night in undeveloped subdivision

Two Florida teenagers were found shot dead on Christmas night in an undeveloped subdivision, police said. Police found the bodies on Sunday night after being tipped off by a caller, according to Fox 35. The area where the bodies were found, known as "the Compound," is a secluded subdivision in Palm Bay. The identities of the teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were not immediately released, nor were any further details of the circumstances of their deaths.
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WESH

Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man’s body found near 12th Street

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The body of an unidentified man was found Monday in a grassy area near 12th Street and Old Dixie Highway, prompting a death investigation, officials said. The man’s death comes during a cold front that swept throughout the county over the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jensen Beach Fire displaces two adults

Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -A residential fire that took place overnight left two people in Jensen Beach without a place to stay. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at Fisherman’s Haven community at around midnight. Firefighters said they saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, spreading into the living room.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
FORT PIERCE, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Chefs of Indian River County – Maison Martinique

Join, Thomas Miller aka “The Foodie Guy” as I sit down with local chefs from Indian River County Florida, and ask them questions to learn more about them! In this episode, we sit down with Chef Daniel and Chef Ryan from Maison Martinique and Havana Nights Piano Bar!
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy