On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Wanted Fentanyl Felon Off the Streets!
IRC Sheriff: Wanted Fentanyl Felon Off the Streets!. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported they have arrested a wanted Fentanyl Felon!. Here is the info:. Earlier today, The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit located 32-year-old wanted person, Justin Kalinowski hiding in a...
fox35orlando.com
2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police
PALM BAY, Fla. - Two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident in the area called 911 to report seeing a body in a secluded area known as "The Compound," investigators said. The undeveloped subdivision is located in southwest Palm Bay.
Martin County Deputies Say Patrols Are Up In Area Of 2 Fatal Crashes
The 40-year old driver of a pickup truck died after being hit by a car while he was turning left into a gas station Monday. The 22-year old driver of the car suffered incapacitating injuries.
sebastiandaily.com
2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida
An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida. WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after […]
Washington Examiner
Two Florida teenagers found shot dead Christmas night in undeveloped subdivision
Two Florida teenagers were found shot dead on Christmas night in an undeveloped subdivision, police said. Police found the bodies on Sunday night after being tipped off by a caller, according to Fox 35. The area where the bodies were found, known as "the Compound," is a secluded subdivision in Palm Bay. The identities of the teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were not immediately released, nor were any further details of the circumstances of their deaths.
cw34.com
Police: Teen commits crime in Port St. Lucie while living in Maryland
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old in Maryland is accused of commiting crimes in Port St. Lucie over an online dispute. In November, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a home on SW Marshfield Ct on three separate occasions. The calls would report violent crimes...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Hear the fake 911 calls that lead to the arrest of a teenager
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPBF 25 News has exclusively obtained recordings of fake 911 calls to Port St. Lucie thatlead to the arrest of a 17-year-old from Maryland. Port St. Lucie police said the teen made the 911 calls as part of an online dispute with a teenage girl in Florida.
cw34.com
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
Police: 2 teens found shot to death Christmas night in wooded area of Palm Bay
PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are investigating after two teenagers were found shot to death. Officer said they responded Christmas night to an area known as “The Compound” after receiving a tip about a dead body that was found in a nearby woods. Police...
Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie
A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax-swatting calls in Port St. Lucie, police said
cbs12.com
Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
WESH
Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
veronews.com
Man’s body found near 12th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The body of an unidentified man was found Monday in a grassy area near 12th Street and Old Dixie Highway, prompting a death investigation, officials said. The man’s death comes during a cold front that swept throughout the county over the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures...
treasurecoast.com
Jensen Beach Fire displaces two adults
Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -A residential fire that took place overnight left two people in Jensen Beach without a place to stay. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at Fisherman’s Haven community at around midnight. Firefighters said they saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, spreading into the living room.
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash.
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
cw34.com
Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Chefs of Indian River County – Maison Martinique
Join, Thomas Miller aka “The Foodie Guy” as I sit down with local chefs from Indian River County Florida, and ask them questions to learn more about them! In this episode, we sit down with Chef Daniel and Chef Ryan from Maison Martinique and Havana Nights Piano Bar!
