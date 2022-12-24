ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County deputy surprises girl battling cancer with patrol car, badge

By Kate Hussey
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6MmP_0jtGYSDN00

A West Palm Beach girl battling cancer had her dream come true Friday thanks to a Palm Beach County Sheriff Office deputy and a local nonprofit.

Five-year-old Cali Franklin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her mom, Kierra Hollis, said doctors don't give her much time to live.

Cali's dream is to become a PBSO deputy. She told that dream to Deputy Ken Torrance when she first met him, long before the diagnosis, while Torrance out interacting with Cali's community of Dyson Circle.

"When she told me that, I knew that, this was my girl," Torrance said, "and I wanted to see it through to her being a police officer.”

The two became instantly bonded, and continued their friendship over the weeks and months that passed.

That dream of her becoming a deputy, however, halted when Cali's mom got the terrible diagnosis, and passed it along to Torrance.

"Cali’s like a daughter of mine," he said. "It was just as devastating as if I were to hear that about my own child. I assured her mom, 'You’re not alone in this. We’re going to fight this together.' ”

That's when Torrance met Sydney Vallon, the owner of Palm Beach Classics , a car dealership in Palm Beach County that specializes in the sales and authentic restoration of classic automobiles. Vallon mentioned to Torrance that he recently started up his own 501 C3 nonprofit, called Mini Me. It provides support, including food, clothing and toys for children battling cancer.

"All I could think about was Cali," Torrance said.

Torrance told Vallon about Cali's diagnosis, and together, the two partnered up to make her dreams come true.

Vallon built Cali a miniature remote-controlled PBSO patrol car, which they surprised her with Friday, as Cali wore her own sheriff's uniform. Torrance even gifted Cali her own badge, making her deputization official.

”On behalf of Sheriff Bradshaw, you’re officially a Palm Beach County sheriff deputy," Torrance announced to a smiling Cali.

Cali's mom, Kierra Hollis, said seeing her daughter's dream come true on a Christmas that could be her last meant the world.

“When you hear a boatload of doctors and nurses tell you there’s nothing else that they can do, to make memories is really important, to see her smile ... we’ve always made memories but this time, it's so precious," said Hollis, through tears.

Cali's reaction also meant the world to Torrance, who knows he doesn't have much time left with his little friend.

“Cali’s like a daughter of mine," Torrance said. "It was just as devastating as if I were to hear that about my own child.”

While they don't have much time left, they do have a special bond. A mother, her daughter and their friend: bonded over a badge and a little girl's strength.

“She’s an amazing little girl. She’s wonderful," Hollis said.

A bond that makes even the shortest of times all worth it.

"He (Torrance) is the father figure neither of us had," Hollis said.

Torrance, Vallon and other deputies also gave out toys and gifts to other children in the Dyson Circle neighborhood Friday. It's part of an ongoing effort by PBSO to connect with the community, and form relationships with children, particularly in neighborhoods that might otherwise go overlooked.

To learn more about Mini Me, and how you can get involved, click here.

Comments / 12

Lil Cutie
4d ago

Ooh this really touch me how beautiful of this sheriff to bless Cali w/ her dream 🤎🎉

Reply
4
Related
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy