Los Angeles, CA

CBS News

Lufthansa flight from L.A. to Germany diverted to O'Hare after laptop catches fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Germany was diverted to O'Hare International Airport on Monday night, after a laptop caught fire on board. Lufthansa flight 457 from L.A. to Frankfurt was forced to make an "unscheduled landing" at O'Hare shortly before 9:30 p.m., after a passenger's laptop overheated, causing a small fire onboard, according to a Lufthansa spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover

BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover. Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.
HANOVER, NJ

