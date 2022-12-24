ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing

Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday. After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter. "Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins

It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination

A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
Clemson Player Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Joe Milton Throw

With the Orange Bowl set for this Friday night, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton showed off his arm strength by chucking an orange the length of a football field. The video of Milton immediately went viral on social media. It gained so much attention that even Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry commented on it.
AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

According to Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, DE Jadeveon Clowney is still in concussion protocol. (Mary Kay Cabot) Browns RT Jack Conklin expects his surgically repaired patellar tendon to be better next year and will be able to strengthen it instead of rehabbing it. (Scott Petrak) Stefanski on signing Conklin to...
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control

The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
