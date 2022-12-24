It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO