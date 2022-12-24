Amelia Harper: Salvation Army thanks all its volunteers

The N.E.W Salvation of Rocky Mount, which serves Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties, is celebrating the Christmas season, thankful for the blessings provided by volunteers, donors and other community partners at this time of the year.

Our Red Kettle season is over for the year, and we are grateful for the more than 1,000 volunteer hours that residents of the three counties donated in ringing bells for us this Christmas season. We had more volunteers sign up this year than last year and look forward to building more relationships that will lead to more volunteer efforts in the future.

The City of Rocky Mount was one of our biggest volunteer supporters this year, ringing bells for eight hours a day at Sam’s Club for a full business week in December. The Town of Nashville was another great municipal partner this week. Town employees rang bells four mornings at the Walmart in Nashville.

Volunteer efforts such as these and the many businesses that helped us this year allowed these groups to give back to the community in a positive way while connecting with the people they serve daily. The Salvation Army is grateful for these efforts as the money raised goes to support the work of The Salvation Army to hundreds of residents in this area throughout the year by offering financial and food assistance, support for seniors, literacy programs for youth in the community and spiritual and financial mentoring, among many other efforts.

Civic organizations in the community also played a huge role in this year’s Red Kettle efforts. The Kiwanis Club of Rocky Mount manned the Red Kettles at the Walmart in Rocky Mount for 36 hours this year, making a big impact toward our Red Kettle totals. That effort was led by Benjamin Moore, chairman of our local Salvation Army Advisory Board.

But the biggest volunteer effort this year by far was made by the Tarboro-Edgecombe Golden Seniors, formerly known as the Golden K in Tarboro. That group, comprised mainly of senior citizens, manned the Red Kettle at the Walmart in Tarboro for 208 hours this season, often with more than one person working at a time. This effort was organized by James Lamm and remains the most consistent group of Red Kettle volunteers we have.

We are so grateful for the time that all our volunteers took to make the lives of their neighbors in need brighter. Many people told us that they love to participate as a Red Kettle volunteer and have made the activity a part of their holiday tradition of service to the community.

While we have not yet computed the total amount raised by our Red Kettles this year, the National Command of the Salvation Army reported that our local command came in seventh in the nation this year in terms of money raised for the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 9.

They also reported that the N.E.W. Salvation Army based in Rocky Mount came in third place in the nation in the money raised compared to our Red Kettle goal as part of that challenge. While our overall Red Kettle donations were less than last year as inflation has had a big impact on both donations and needs, we are grateful for the financial support of members of the Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson communities who make it possible for us to serve others.

We also had success with our Angel Tree program this year, with nearly 500 needy children from the three counties whose Christmas Days were made brighter by the gifts of toys, bikes, books and clothing. Hundreds of volunteers from this community “adopted” these “angels” and provided for them during the Christmas season, demonstrating the true spirit of the season.

Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant again earned the undying gratitude of The Salvation Army by donating many volunteer hours and a great deal of effort in helping to organize this massive effort.

As we each celebrate the holiday season in our own way, it is good to see that the spirit of community and charity lives on. We can say, with Tiny Tim of Dicken’s fame, “God bless us everyone!”

Amelia Harper is the community development director for the N.E.W. Salvation Army.