ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Amelia Harper: Salvation Army thanks all its volunteers

By By AMELIA HARPER Community Columnist
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKKle_0jtGXz7100

The N.E.W Salvation of Rocky Mount, which serves Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties, is celebrating the Christmas season, thankful for the blessings provided by volunteers, donors and other community partners at this time of the year.

Our Red Kettle season is over for the year, and we are grateful for the more than 1,000 volunteer hours that residents of the three counties donated in ringing bells for us this Christmas season. We had more volunteers sign up this year than last year and look forward to building more relationships that will lead to more volunteer efforts in the future.

The City of Rocky Mount was one of our biggest volunteer supporters this year, ringing bells for eight hours a day at Sam’s Club for a full business week in December. The Town of Nashville was another great municipal partner this week. Town employees rang bells four mornings at the Walmart in Nashville.

Volunteer efforts such as these and the many businesses that helped us this year allowed these groups to give back to the community in a positive way while connecting with the people they serve daily. The Salvation Army is grateful for these efforts as the money raised goes to support the work of The Salvation Army to hundreds of residents in this area throughout the year by offering financial and food assistance, support for seniors, literacy programs for youth in the community and spiritual and financial mentoring, among many other efforts.

Civic organizations in the community also played a huge role in this year’s Red Kettle efforts. The Kiwanis Club of Rocky Mount manned the Red Kettles at the Walmart in Rocky Mount for 36 hours this year, making a big impact toward our Red Kettle totals. That effort was led by Benjamin Moore, chairman of our local Salvation Army Advisory Board.

But the biggest volunteer effort this year by far was made by the Tarboro-Edgecombe Golden Seniors, formerly known as the Golden K in Tarboro. That group, comprised mainly of senior citizens, manned the Red Kettle at the Walmart in Tarboro for 208 hours this season, often with more than one person working at a time. This effort was organized by James Lamm and remains the most consistent group of Red Kettle volunteers we have.

We are so grateful for the time that all our volunteers took to make the lives of their neighbors in need brighter. Many people told us that they love to participate as a Red Kettle volunteer and have made the activity a part of their holiday tradition of service to the community.

While we have not yet computed the total amount raised by our Red Kettles this year, the National Command of the Salvation Army reported that our local command came in seventh in the nation this year in terms of money raised for the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 9.

They also reported that the N.E.W. Salvation Army based in Rocky Mount came in third place in the nation in the money raised compared to our Red Kettle goal as part of that challenge. While our overall Red Kettle donations were less than last year as inflation has had a big impact on both donations and needs, we are grateful for the financial support of members of the Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson communities who make it possible for us to serve others.

We also had success with our Angel Tree program this year, with nearly 500 needy children from the three counties whose Christmas Days were made brighter by the gifts of toys, bikes, books and clothing. Hundreds of volunteers from this community “adopted” these “angels” and provided for them during the Christmas season, demonstrating the true spirit of the season.

Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant again earned the undying gratitude of The Salvation Army by donating many volunteer hours and a great deal of effort in helping to organize this massive effort.

As we each celebrate the holiday season in our own way, it is good to see that the spirit of community and charity lives on. We can say, with Tiny Tim of Dicken’s fame, “God bless us everyone!”

Amelia Harper is the community development director for the N.E.W. Salvation Army.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Grifton Food Ministries helping those in need after Christmas

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas. The organization was able to give out more than 500 pounds of food to residents in Greenville and other parts of Pitt County. Officials there said that couldn’t have happened without the help of three different Food Lions.  Some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wednesday blaze destroys house

AHOSKIE – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire near here Wednesday afternoon. The call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in shortly before 3 pm regarding a residence in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M

The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WITN

Car hits front of Ayden computer store

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
AYDEN, NC
warrenrecord.com

Firefighters respond to three house fires last week

The week leading up to Christmas turned sad for three Warren County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fire. However, the residents of those homes were not injured. Multiple area fire departments responded, facing extremely cold temperatures and high winds. Weather conditions were more typical for the area...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy