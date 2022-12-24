Area church to host gospel concert

A Gospel & Comedy Concert featuring performances by Grammy Award winner and Sunday Best winner Le’Andria Johnson and comedian singing impressionist Lamar Blakney will be held on Jan. 7 at Truth Tabernacle Ministries at 704 Arlington St.

The concert is being presented by Maria Boykin, owner of MB Productions.

“It will be a perfect opportunity for gospel enthusiasts to enjoy some quality Gospel music with a touch of classic comedy,” Boykin said.

Johnson is a professional American gospel singer who has won a Grammy Award and season three of the Sunday Best gospel singing competition. She is one of the most famous musical figures among gospel music enthusiasts.

Her coronation song, “I Shall Leap into My Destiny,” put her at the peak of popularity in the music industry. Another masterpiece of hers was “The Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson,” which was released in 2011.

Blakney is a celebrity singing impressionist who sounds like Ray Charles, Michael Jackson Prince, Bernie Mac, Keith Sweat and John Legend. He is an experienced comedian who makes people laugh everywhere he performs. Blakney’s comedy has a unique elegance, creativity, politeness and decency. He performed at TV1 and Radio One owner Cathy Hughes’ annual event, “Women’s Empowerment.” He has also appeared on the Queen of Comedy Sommore “Standing Ovation Tour.”

“The purpose of organizing this concert is to provide people with an entertaining evening where they can enjoy top-class melodious gospel music with hilarious comedy,” Boykin said. “This concert is expected to be a refreshing wave full of fun, laughter and enjoyment in people’s busy routine life. We want to give them a splendid musical evening they won’t forget in their life.”

The concert will feature an opening by Jaedan Best and Prayer by Master Prophet James Harrison. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show will start at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are available for $35. Tickets at the door will be $40. VIP Experience Limited Tickets are available for $75, which include front row seats; access to a VIP lounge with an assortment of appetizers, desserts and beverages by Chef D and Mmmmhmmm Good Catering Co.; and a meet and greet with the performers.

The concert will also feature many vendors, including Tonya Thornton, owner of Bles Sensation; Celesta Macklin, owner of Cey Elegance Collections; Caneisha Berry, owner of Berry Thoughtful Life Coaching; Latoya Brimley, owner of Fly Gurlz Boutique; Miracle Sinclair, owner of Melted by Miracle; and Nina White, owner of M&D Accounting.

Guests also will be able to enjoy food and refreshments from the food truck managed by Tawanda Harris, owner of Aacme Soul & Seafood.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/472366700517 or at Salon Genesis at 115 S. Grace St. in Rocky Mount or Beauty & Us at 1214 Sunset Ave. in Clinton.

For vendor, food, truck space and sponsorship opportunities or more details, call 910-590-7895.