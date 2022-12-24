ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

KELOLAND TV

SD gaming panel could punish horse trainers

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two days of racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds last fall produced 21 instances where horses had more Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin in their systems than South Dakota regulations allowed. Racing stewards handled seven of the cases with fines up to $250. But the South...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Horse trainers said they didn’t know rule changed

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Several trainers whose race horses were found to have more authorized drugs in them than South Dakota allows have claimed they didn’t know rules had changed. The South Dakota Gaming Commission issued fines of $1,000 against Gilbert W. Ecoffey and Robert Don Johnson and...
FORT PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tylenol Shortage

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers. Southcentral South Dakota is only beginning the process of clearing up from two consecutive blizzards.
MINNESOTA STATE
K2 Radio

Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?

The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

SD hit by title paper shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Revenue says it is on track to receive more title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February. South Dakota was hit by a shortage of title paper. The paper includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against fraud.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,118. The two new deaths were both men in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were in Bon Homme and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms. The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota. ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

