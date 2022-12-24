Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
USD Women off to great start in Summit with plenty of new faces including the head coach
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kayla Karius and her USD Women’s Basketball team resumes play Thursday on the road. After a challenging pre-season schedule with a very inexperienced team they looked great last week with conference wins over Kansas City and Oral Roberts. The new head coach knows she...
KELOLAND TV
SD gaming panel could punish horse trainers
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two days of racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds last fall produced 21 instances where horses had more Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin in their systems than South Dakota regulations allowed. Racing stewards handled seven of the cases with fines up to $250. But the South...
KELOLAND TV
Horse trainers said they didn’t know rule changed
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Several trainers whose race horses were found to have more authorized drugs in them than South Dakota allows have claimed they didn’t know rules had changed. The South Dakota Gaming Commission issued fines of $1,000 against Gilbert W. Ecoffey and Robert Don Johnson and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tylenol Shortage
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers. Southcentral South Dakota is only beginning the process of clearing up from two consecutive blizzards.
Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?
The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s looking like this could be his year for our Athlete of the Week from Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Facing off with Kaden Year can be a hair raising experience. “When that hair is flowing it’s going good for him!” Jefferson Senior Guard Taylen Ashley says. Growing long locks was easier for Kaden then growing into his 6′5′' frame. “I grew...
dakotanewsnow.com
Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dancers performing at bowl game in Tampa
Real estate investor Ari Rastegar discusses the possibility of a housing market crash in 2023. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
SD hit by title paper shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Revenue says it is on track to receive more title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February. South Dakota was hit by a shortage of title paper. The paper includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against fraud.
A new chapter for old South Dakota farmhouses
This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,118. The two new deaths were both men in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were in Bon Homme and Minnehaha Counties.
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms. The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.
South Dakota couple trapped in home for 15 days following winter storm
For the last 15 days, families like the Semans have been trapped inside their homes, relying on dwindling food, propane and bitter cold temperatures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota. ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting...
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?
There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is here and many of us have unwrapped our presents. However, if you’re looking for another gift, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has something you can give any time of the year, access to the outdoors. And with two all-terrain wheelchairs, that...
