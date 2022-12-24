ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
water freezes at 31°F and below. why on Earth would someone fill their washer fluid reservoir with water when temperatures are in the teens? doesn't anyone see the part of the label on the original bottle that says -15° or -20° tolerance? That's not blue water, folks. it's chemically treated water that lowers the freezing point so it...um...doesn't freeze. Car doors frozen? pour warm water over the seals. locks frozen? use lock deicer. windows frozen? warm water again.

Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
FIRST ALERT: Partly cloudy tonight with most stray showers west of I-65 on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear skies right now, but we will end up with partly cloudy skies tonight. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s by 7 PM with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Many North Alabama roads still impassable

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
FIRST ALERT: Cold start to Wednesday, but finally thawing out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another cold night is in store across Central Alabama tonight with a mostly clear sky and calm winds in place. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 30s for Wednesday morning, so finally out of hard freeze territory. Though you still need to remember three out of the four P’s tonight: pets, plants, and people, you don’t have to drip your faucets. A sign of the transition to a warmer pattern heading into the new year!
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
On Your Side: See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed. You need to know your rights before your flight. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as seats are available. You can also get a full refund if you want to cancel the trip, even if you purchased non-refundable tickets.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
Water pipe repaired at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport tower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, Birmingham Airport Authority says the busted pipe has been repaired, all systems tested and full operations restored. During the overnight hours, a pipe burst inside the building. The situation caused an evacuation of the building and a decision...
