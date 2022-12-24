Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man stabbed while jogging in Seattle's North Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed while out for a jog in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Tuesday. Seattle police said a man called 911 at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday and said he had been stabbed. The incident happened on the South Ship Canal Trail near the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street in North Queen Anne.
KOMO News
Woman attacked by man with a rock at downtown Seattle bus stop
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is calling a violent rock attack on Third Avenue, “unacceptable.”. Police are investigating after a man "bludgeoned" a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle on Tuesday morning. A woman flagged down an officer around 6 a.m. Tuesday, who was in the area on an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue downtown.
Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail
A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
Police: Man rams cart through sporting goods store, points pellet rifle at officers
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle — but turned out to be a pellet gun — at officers. At 4:15 a.m....
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store
A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles. Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
One person killed in fire at south Everett fourplex
EVERETT, Wash. — One person died in a fire at a south Everett fourplex on Sunday night. Everett Fire Department crews were called to the building in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast just before. 11:30 p.m., after multiple people called 911 to report a fire. Crews arrived...
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
KOMO News
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KOMO News
Top 10 posts on KOMO News' Facebook page in 2022
10. King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine. 9. Airlines told to ditch fees for seating children next to accompanying adults. 8. Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for businesses. 7. Couple celebrating anniversary finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. 6....
KOMO News
Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Sea-Tac Airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." At Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday, 35 Southwest flights were listed as canceled, compared to 37...
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
KOMO News
Stay connected with KOMO News on TikTok
As 2023 draws near, we at KOMO News want to stay connected in a new way this new year to bring local stories and coverage that matters to you. Plus, let's have a little fun, too!. That's why KOMO News is now on TikTok! You can find us on the...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
KOMO News
Seattle's Piroshky Piroshky reopens after months-long closure due to crime concerns
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky, a Seattle business that closed early this year due to safety concerns downtown, has now reopened. The location sits on 3rd Avenue near Pike Street in downtown Seattle. The area has been labeled a crime hotspot by city officials and is part of a Seattle police emphasis program.
KOMO News
Red Cross assisting flood victims in western Washington
SEATTLE — The American Red Cross Northwest Region is providing shelter, first aid, supplies and emotional support to those impacted by flooding in western Washington. The Red Cross said it’s been a busy week for their volunteers as they responded to high volumes of calls to help those impacted by flooding, power outages and downed trees.
KOMO News
Power restored for customers impacted by Pierce County substation attacks
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Federal and western Washington law enforcement officials are investigating after a series of attacks on power substations in Pierce County knocked out power to thousands on Christmas Day. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said four power substations were targeted by vandals that breached security...
