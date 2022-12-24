ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOCARE lifts holiday spirits with Toys for Tots donations

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays gives everyone the opportunity to reflect on the lives we lead and the inspiration to help those who are less fortunate in our community. Recruits for the Academy Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement took this seriously.

Forty-two DOCARE recruits took it upon themselves to spread holiday cheer and participate in the annual giving program, Toys for Tots.

They collected over 80 toys, books and games that filled two drop boxes.

“We hope these small gestures can help to spread a little joy to local children and their families this holiday season,” says DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “It’s a great way for our recruits to hit pause from the rigors of training and connect with the communities we serve.”

Although the holidays are hear, the recruits are only half-way through their training.

