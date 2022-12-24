ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

02-11-14-23-26

(two, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

New Mexico Adds Jan. 9 Game Against Oral Roberts at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Jan. 9 date to its schedule, hosting Oral Roberts. The game at The Pit will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Season ticket holders will receive their tickets...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country. John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6). After the Rams got out to a 5-0 lead, New Mexico responded with a 16-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers, including two from House, who had eight points in the span.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-two) (two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Powerball. 26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2. (twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVZ

Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate

New Mexico has thrived quickly under second-year coach Richard Pitino. The Lobos are No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25, their first ranking since the 2013-14 season. New Mexico will face Colorado State and Wyoming this week in Mountain West Conference play. The AP Top 25 schedule also includes instate rivalry games featuring No. 5 Arizona against Arizona State, and No. 19 Kentucky against Louisville. And in the ACC, No. 14 Miami and No. 25 North Carolina will look to keep momentum going from win streaks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Undefeated Lobos crack AP Top 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico men's basketball team's undefeated run is getting the attention of more voters in The Associated Press college basketball poll. Voters ranked the Lobos 22nd in the latest poll. It's the first time the Lobos have been in the Top 25 since 2014.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Associated Press

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election and could solidify another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs.
ARIZONA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
604K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy